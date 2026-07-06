Assystem: Half-year liquidity contract statement on 30th June 2026

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
Paris, July 6th, 2026
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2026:
- 14,295 shares
- € 712,705.14
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,475
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,551
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 40,451 shares for € 1,758,459.11
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,059 shares for € 1,624,299.87
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2025 on the liquidity account:
- 10,903 shares
- € 842,698.88
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,520
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,528
- Traded volume on buy side on semester 43,079 shares for € 1,872,571.29
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 43,617 shares for € 1,908,637.73
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 22,970 shares
- € 923,444.41
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
ABOUT ASSYSTEM
Assystem ranks among the world’s top three independent nuclear engineering leaders. With over 60 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors, the group supports public and industrial stakeholders in the delivery of complex and strategic infrastructure projects, subject to stringent safety and security requirements.
Assystem brings together some 8,000 experts across 13 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management and digital solutions.
Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices. To find out more, visit www.assystem.com.
CONTACTS
Malène Korvin – Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com
Jean-Baptiste Guillerme - Communications Director - jbguillerme@assystem.com
Agnès Villeret – Komodo – Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,475
|40,451
|1,758,459.11
|1,551
|37,059
|1,624,299.87
|01/02/2026
|1
|46
|1,968.80
|6
|185
|7,964.25
|01/05/2026
|1
|50
|2,180.00
|25
|339
|14,861.76
|01/06/2026
|5
|250
|10,900.00
|17
|525
|23,404.50
|01/07/2026
|5
|156
|7,091.76
|9
|162
|7,398.54
|01/08/2026
|5
|147
|6,644.40
|7
|106
|4,803.92
|01/09/2026
|15
|236
|10,742.72
|19
|532
|24,386.88
|01/12/2026
|6
|133
|6,135.29
|19
|430
|20,050.90
|01/13/2026
|17
|553
|25,896.99
|12
|216
|10,141.20
|01/14/2026
|3
|100
|4,670.00
|9
|184
|8,622.24
|01/15/2026
|8
|337
|15,559.29
|5
|100
|4,635.00
|01/16/2026
|10
|338
|15,162.68
|-
|-
|-
|01/19/2026
|-
|-
|-
|28
|970
|44,765.50
|01/20/2026
|12
|350
|16,313.50
|5
|200
|9,370.00
|01/21/2026
|13
|219
|10,152.84
|9
|202
|9,435.42
|01/22/2026
|8
|250
|11,785.00
|12
|248
|11,740.32
|01/23/2026
|22
|566
|26,171.84
|2
|51
|2,374.56
|01/26/2026
|6
|165
|7,510.80
|8
|102
|4,725.66
|01/27/2026
|6
|97
|4,460.06
|-
|-
|-
|01/28/2026
|-
|-
|-
|3
|16
|742.40
|01/29/2026
|2
|50
|2,320.00
|18
|531
|25,004.79
|01/30/2026
|8
|250
|11,915.00
|15
|204
|9,763.44
|02/02/2026
|4
|100
|4,750.00
|11
|246
|11,758.80
|02/03/2026
|19
|351
|16,644.42
|-
|-
|-
|02/04/2026
|9
|349
|16,151.72
|3
|100
|4,645.00
|02/05/2026
|15
|245
|11,243.05
|9
|161
|7,443.03
|02/06/2026
|12
|355
|16,163.15
|11
|249
|11,394.24
|02/09/2026
|2
|50
|2,270.00
|23
|440
|20,416.00
|02/10/2026
|5
|150
|7,155.00
|15
|450
|21,541.50
|02/11/2026
|33
|1 000
|46,070.00
|-
|-
|-
|02/12/2026
|32
|838
|36,863.62
|26
|772
|34,060.64
|02/13/2026
|26
|512
|22,266.88
|15
|395
|17,281.25
|02/16/2026
|18
|300
|12,867.00
|6
|99
|4,298.58
|02/17/2026
|8
|285
|11,998.50
|30
|784
|33,759.04
|02/18/2026
|6
|250
|10,950.00
|3
|113
|4,957.31
|02/19/2026
|8
|190
|8,306.80
|6
|138
|6,062.34
|02/20/2026
|2
|76
|3,336.40
|6
|149
|6,553.02
|02/23/2026
|24
|443
|19,261.64
|2
|50
|2,210.00
|02/24/2026
|1
|41
|1,754.80
|22
|322
|14,035.98
|02/25/2026
|13
|360
|15,865.20
|16
|378
|16,703.82
|02/26/2026
|29
|341
|15,164.27
|18
|450
|20,088.00
|02/27/2026
|3
|100
|4,511.00
|14
|319
|14,527.26
|03/02/2026
|18
|502
|22,313.90
|11
|321
|14,496.36
|03/03/2026
|13
|347
|15,299.23
|14
|202
|8,952.64
|03/04/2026
|10
|244
|10,760.40
|21
|349
|15,492.11
|03/05/2026
|19
|292
|12,999.84
|11
|175
|7,820.75
|03/06/2026
|18
|539
|23,667.49
|20
|501
|22,184.28
|03/09/2026
|22
|550
|23,848.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/10/2026
|5
|51
|2,193.00
|5
|102
|4,389.06
|03/11/2026
|21
|815
|34,319.65
|13
|700
|29,848.00
|03/12/2026
|15
|370
|15,828.60
|9
|350
|15,032.50
|03/13/2026
|8
|250
|10,555.00
|4
|150
|6,360.00
|03/16/2026
|6
|200
|8,400.00
|10
|300
|12,750.00
|03/17/2026
|32
|650
|27,157.00
|6
|151
|6,382.77
|03/18/2026
|30
|750
|30,982.50
|19
|515
|21,470.35
|03/19/2026
|6
|151
|6,139.66
|3
|51
|2,080.80
|03/20/2026
|11
|299
|12,193.22
|11
|249
|10,191.57
|03/23/2026
|38
|1 151
|45,211.28
|52
|1 290
|52,670.70
|03/24/2026
|29
|789
|32,167.53
|20
|700
|28,637.00
|03/25/2026
|16
|401
|16,388.87
|12
|350
|14,399.00
|03/26/2026
|17
|464
|18,773.44
|15
|550
|22,357.50
|03/27/2026
|17
|595
|23,704.80
|1
|50
|2,000.00
|03/30/2026
|11
|201
|7,955.58
|12
|450
|17,919.00
|03/31/2026
|28
|699
|28,050.87
|37
|824
|33,198.96
|04/01/2026
|13
|300
|12,240.00
|25
|646
|26,498.92
|04/02/2026
|19
|650
|26,195.00
|11
|450
|18,328.50
|04/07/2026
|1
|50
|2,070.00
|18
|499
|21,002.91
|04/08/2026
|8
|150
|6,520.50
|16
|450
|19,692.00
|04/09/2026
|28
|359
|15,620.09
|13
|356
|15,553.64
|04/10/2026
|-
|-
|-
|10
|241
|10,702.81
|04/13/2026
|13
|396
|17,800.20
|23
|494
|22,269.52
|04/14/2026
|4
|54
|2,481.84
|14
|415
|19,123.20
|04/15/2026
|10
|396
|18,069.48
|8
|166
|7,634.34
|04/16/2026
|7
|64
|2,936.32
|10
|190
|8,726.70
|04/17/2026
|3
|100
|4,600.00
|4
|194
|8,968.62
|04/20/2026
|12
|436
|20,047.28
|5
|107
|4,957.31
|04/21/2026
|25
|1 054
|47,798.90
|23
|704
|32,215.04
|04/22/2026
|6
|300
|13,290.00
|2
|14
|621.04
|04/23/2026
|1
|50
|2,220.00
|17
|385
|17,190.25
|04/24/2026
|15
|500
|22,420.00
|13
|374
|16,848.70
|04/27/2026
|21
|647
|28,616.81
|8
|154
|6,857.62
|04/28/2026
|2
|100
|4,395.00
|11
|352
|15,565.44
|04/29/2026
|14
|350
|15,631.00
|25
|760
|34,215.20
|04/30/2026
|25
|900
|41,337.00
|35
|800
|36,888.00
|05/04/2026
|27
|920
|42,310.80
|36
|961
|44,273.27
|05/05/2026
|14
|391
|18,001.64
|9
|339
|15,699.09
|05/06/2026
|15
|562
|25,790.18
|15
|396
|18,267.48
|05/07/2026
|22
|388
|17,572.52
|12
|135
|6,157.35
|05/08/2026
|15
|403
|17,969.77
|-
|-
|-
|05/11/2026
|15
|401
|17,383.35
|-
|-
|-
|05/12/2026
|19
|649
|27,387.80
|2
|52
|2,186.08
|05/13/2026
|-
|-
|-
|3
|82
|3,471.88
|05/14/2026
|5
|150
|6,262.50
|3
|100
|4,210.00
|05/15/2026
|4
|150
|6,220.50
|11
|87
|3,625.29
|05/18/2026
|5
|240
|10,005.60
|14
|213
|8,926.83
|05/19/2026
|1
|50
|2,120.00
|20
|416
|17,700.80
|05/20/2026
|13
|341
|14,267.44
|10
|200
|8,460.00
|05/21/2026
|2
|100
|4,190.00
|19
|300
|12,681.00
|05/22/2026
|1
|50
|2,150.00
|30
|461
|19,919.81
|05/25/2026
|5
|201
|8,733.45
|12
|171
|7,482.96
|05/26/2026
|6
|149
|6,447.23
|7
|148
|6,443.92
|05/27/2026
|12
|400
|17,432.00
|22
|440
|19,382.00
|05/28/2026
|14
|451
|19,559.87
|21
|501
|21,818.55
|05/29/2026
|9
|350
|15,225.00
|25
|429
|19,039.02
|06/02/2026
|15
|451
|19,794.39
|13
|250
|11,120.00
|06/03/2026
|12
|357
|15,404.55
|9
|350
|15,193.50
|06/04/2026
|3
|91
|3,904.81
|16
|400
|17,420.00
|06/05/2026
|5
|250
|11,030.00
|7
|244
|10,884.84
|06/08/2026
|14
|550
|23,936.00
|7
|153
|6,695.28
|06/09/2026
|13
|360
|15,325.20
|3
|50
|2,150.00
|06/10/2026
|10
|340
|14,399.00
|20
|452
|19,250.68
|06/11/2026
|17
|404
|17,073.04
|16
|400
|16,964.00
|06/12/2026
|6
|100
|4,285.00
|10
|250
|10,740.00
|06/15/2026
|7
|250
|10,735.00
|8
|146
|6,380.20
|06/16/2026
|19
|616
|25,804.24
|5
|62
|2,654.84
|06/17/2026
|-
|-
|-
|8
|100
|4,195.00
|06/18/2026
|12
|256
|10,585.60
|5
|65
|2,715.05
|06/19/2026
|2
|50
|2,070.00
|16
|335
|13,939.35
|06/22/2026
|12
|278
|11,523.10
|5
|9
|374.40
|06/23/2026
|9
|157
|6,446.42
|4
|52
|2,142.40
|06/24/2026
|5
|110
|4,485.80
|4
|74
|3,043.62
|06/25/2026
|21
|550
|22,214.50
|8
|242
|9,846.98
|06/26/2026
|5
|151
|6,110.97
|15
|310
|12,601.50
|06/29/2026
|9
|150
|6,150.00
|22
|183
|7,546.92
|06/30/2026
|36
|839
|33,778.14
|18
|502
|20,275.78
Attachment