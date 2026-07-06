Assystem: Half-year liquidity contract statement on 30th June 2026

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT

Paris, July 6th, 2026

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) and Kepler Chevreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th, 2026:

- 14,295 shares

- € 712,705.14

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,475

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,551

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 40,451 shares for € 1,758,459.11

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,059 shares for € 1,624,299.87

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st, 2025 on the liquidity account:

- 10,903 shares

- € 842,698.88

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,520

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,528

- Traded volume on buy side on semester 43,079 shares for € 1,872,571.29

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 43,617 shares for € 1,908,637.73

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 22,970 shares

- € 923,444.41

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2021-01 dated on June 22nd, 2021, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem ranks among the world’s top three independent nuclear engineering leaders. With over 60 years’ experience in highly regulated sectors, the group supports public and industrial stakeholders in the delivery of complex and strategic infrastructure projects, subject to stringent safety and security requirements.

Assystem brings together some 8,000 experts across 13 countries and operates throughout the entire project lifecycle, providing engineering, project management and digital solutions.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices. To find out more, visit www.assystem.com.

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin – Chief Financial Officer - mkorvin@assystem.com

Jean-Baptiste Guillerme - Communications Director - jbguillerme@assystem.com

Agnès Villeret – Komodo – Investor relations - agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,475 40,451 1,758,459.11 1,551 37,059 1,624,299.87 01/02/2026 1 46 1,968.80 6 185 7,964.25 01/05/2026 1 50 2,180.00 25 339 14,861.76 01/06/2026 5 250 10,900.00 17 525 23,404.50 01/07/2026 5 156 7,091.76 9 162 7,398.54 01/08/2026 5 147 6,644.40 7 106 4,803.92 01/09/2026 15 236 10,742.72 19 532 24,386.88 01/12/2026 6 133 6,135.29 19 430 20,050.90 01/13/2026 17 553 25,896.99 12 216 10,141.20 01/14/2026 3 100 4,670.00 9 184 8,622.24 01/15/2026 8 337 15,559.29 5 100 4,635.00 01/16/2026 10 338 15,162.68 - - - 01/19/2026 - - - 28 970 44,765.50 01/20/2026 12 350 16,313.50 5 200 9,370.00 01/21/2026 13 219 10,152.84 9 202 9,435.42 01/22/2026 8 250 11,785.00 12 248 11,740.32 01/23/2026 22 566 26,171.84 2 51 2,374.56 01/26/2026 6 165 7,510.80 8 102 4,725.66 01/27/2026 6 97 4,460.06 - - - 01/28/2026 - - - 3 16 742.40 01/29/2026 2 50 2,320.00 18 531 25,004.79 01/30/2026 8 250 11,915.00 15 204 9,763.44 02/02/2026 4 100 4,750.00 11 246 11,758.80 02/03/2026 19 351 16,644.42 - - - 02/04/2026 9 349 16,151.72 3 100 4,645.00 02/05/2026 15 245 11,243.05 9 161 7,443.03 02/06/2026 12 355 16,163.15 11 249 11,394.24 02/09/2026 2 50 2,270.00 23 440 20,416.00 02/10/2026 5 150 7,155.00 15 450 21,541.50 02/11/2026 33 1 000 46,070.00 - - - 02/12/2026 32 838 36,863.62 26 772 34,060.64 02/13/2026 26 512 22,266.88 15 395 17,281.25 02/16/2026 18 300 12,867.00 6 99 4,298.58 02/17/2026 8 285 11,998.50 30 784 33,759.04 02/18/2026 6 250 10,950.00 3 113 4,957.31 02/19/2026 8 190 8,306.80 6 138 6,062.34 02/20/2026 2 76 3,336.40 6 149 6,553.02 02/23/2026 24 443 19,261.64 2 50 2,210.00 02/24/2026 1 41 1,754.80 22 322 14,035.98 02/25/2026 13 360 15,865.20 16 378 16,703.82 02/26/2026 29 341 15,164.27 18 450 20,088.00 02/27/2026 3 100 4,511.00 14 319 14,527.26 03/02/2026 18 502 22,313.90 11 321 14,496.36 03/03/2026 13 347 15,299.23 14 202 8,952.64 03/04/2026 10 244 10,760.40 21 349 15,492.11 03/05/2026 19 292 12,999.84 11 175 7,820.75 03/06/2026 18 539 23,667.49 20 501 22,184.28 03/09/2026 22 550 23,848.00 - - - 03/10/2026 5 51 2,193.00 5 102 4,389.06 03/11/2026 21 815 34,319.65 13 700 29,848.00 03/12/2026 15 370 15,828.60 9 350 15,032.50 03/13/2026 8 250 10,555.00 4 150 6,360.00 03/16/2026 6 200 8,400.00 10 300 12,750.00 03/17/2026 32 650 27,157.00 6 151 6,382.77 03/18/2026 30 750 30,982.50 19 515 21,470.35 03/19/2026 6 151 6,139.66 3 51 2,080.80 03/20/2026 11 299 12,193.22 11 249 10,191.57 03/23/2026 38 1 151 45,211.28 52 1 290 52,670.70 03/24/2026 29 789 32,167.53 20 700 28,637.00 03/25/2026 16 401 16,388.87 12 350 14,399.00 03/26/2026 17 464 18,773.44 15 550 22,357.50 03/27/2026 17 595 23,704.80 1 50 2,000.00 03/30/2026 11 201 7,955.58 12 450 17,919.00 03/31/2026 28 699 28,050.87 37 824 33,198.96 04/01/2026 13 300 12,240.00 25 646 26,498.92 04/02/2026 19 650 26,195.00 11 450 18,328.50 04/07/2026 1 50 2,070.00 18 499 21,002.91 04/08/2026 8 150 6,520.50 16 450 19,692.00 04/09/2026 28 359 15,620.09 13 356 15,553.64 04/10/2026 - - - 10 241 10,702.81 04/13/2026 13 396 17,800.20 23 494 22,269.52 04/14/2026 4 54 2,481.84 14 415 19,123.20 04/15/2026 10 396 18,069.48 8 166 7,634.34 04/16/2026 7 64 2,936.32 10 190 8,726.70 04/17/2026 3 100 4,600.00 4 194 8,968.62 04/20/2026 12 436 20,047.28 5 107 4,957.31 04/21/2026 25 1 054 47,798.90 23 704 32,215.04 04/22/2026 6 300 13,290.00 2 14 621.04 04/23/2026 1 50 2,220.00 17 385 17,190.25 04/24/2026 15 500 22,420.00 13 374 16,848.70 04/27/2026 21 647 28,616.81 8 154 6,857.62 04/28/2026 2 100 4,395.00 11 352 15,565.44 04/29/2026 14 350 15,631.00 25 760 34,215.20 04/30/2026 25 900 41,337.00 35 800 36,888.00 05/04/2026 27 920 42,310.80 36 961 44,273.27 05/05/2026 14 391 18,001.64 9 339 15,699.09 05/06/2026 15 562 25,790.18 15 396 18,267.48 05/07/2026 22 388 17,572.52 12 135 6,157.35 05/08/2026 15 403 17,969.77 - - - 05/11/2026 15 401 17,383.35 - - - 05/12/2026 19 649 27,387.80 2 52 2,186.08 05/13/2026 - - - 3 82 3,471.88 05/14/2026 5 150 6,262.50 3 100 4,210.00 05/15/2026 4 150 6,220.50 11 87 3,625.29 05/18/2026 5 240 10,005.60 14 213 8,926.83 05/19/2026 1 50 2,120.00 20 416 17,700.80 05/20/2026 13 341 14,267.44 10 200 8,460.00 05/21/2026 2 100 4,190.00 19 300 12,681.00 05/22/2026 1 50 2,150.00 30 461 19,919.81 05/25/2026 5 201 8,733.45 12 171 7,482.96 05/26/2026 6 149 6,447.23 7 148 6,443.92 05/27/2026 12 400 17,432.00 22 440 19,382.00 05/28/2026 14 451 19,559.87 21 501 21,818.55 05/29/2026 9 350 15,225.00 25 429 19,039.02 06/02/2026 15 451 19,794.39 13 250 11,120.00 06/03/2026 12 357 15,404.55 9 350 15,193.50 06/04/2026 3 91 3,904.81 16 400 17,420.00 06/05/2026 5 250 11,030.00 7 244 10,884.84 06/08/2026 14 550 23,936.00 7 153 6,695.28 06/09/2026 13 360 15,325.20 3 50 2,150.00 06/10/2026 10 340 14,399.00 20 452 19,250.68 06/11/2026 17 404 17,073.04 16 400 16,964.00 06/12/2026 6 100 4,285.00 10 250 10,740.00 06/15/2026 7 250 10,735.00 8 146 6,380.20 06/16/2026 19 616 25,804.24 5 62 2,654.84 06/17/2026 - - - 8 100 4,195.00 06/18/2026 12 256 10,585.60 5 65 2,715.05 06/19/2026 2 50 2,070.00 16 335 13,939.35 06/22/2026 12 278 11,523.10 5 9 374.40 06/23/2026 9 157 6,446.42 4 52 2,142.40 06/24/2026 5 110 4,485.80 4 74 3,043.62 06/25/2026 21 550 22,214.50 8 242 9,846.98 06/26/2026 5 151 6,110.97 15 310 12,601.50 06/29/2026 9 150 6,150.00 22 183 7,546.92 06/30/2026 36 839 33,778.14 18 502 20,275.78

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