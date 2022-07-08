TGS Q2 2022 Revenue Update

OSLO, Norway (8 July 2022) - Based on preliminary reporting from operating units, TGS management expects net revenues for Q2 2022 to be approximately USD 230 million, compared to USD 72 million in Q2 2021. Net POC revenues* are expected to be approximately USD 136 million, compared to USD 54 million in Q2 2021.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “Q2 2022 was another solid quarter with late sales of close to USD 100 million, driven by a further improvement of activity in frontier areas and transfer fees. With a quarter-end cash balance of approximately USD 255 million in addition to an undrawn revolving credit facility of USD 100 million, we have a solid financial position that can comfortably fund the recently announced M&A transactions.”

TGS will release its Q2 2022 results at approximately 07:00 CEST on 21 July 2022. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results during a live webcast at CEST 09:00.

*For the purpose of Segment reporting, multiclient revenues committed prior to completion of projects are recognized on a percentage of completion (“POC”) basis. This differs from IFRS reporting where revenues committed prior to completion are recognized when the customers receive access to the finished data.

Adjustments between preliminary IFRS and Segment revenue numbers for Q2 2022:

Preliminary IFRS reported revenue: USD 230 million

- Revenue recognized from performance obligations met during Q2 for completed projects: USD 127 million

+ Revenue recognized under POC during Q2: USD 33 million

= Preliminary net segment reported revenue: USD 136

