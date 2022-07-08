WISeKey Selected as Collaborator by NIST for the NCCoE Trusted IoT Network Layer Onboarding Project

WISeKey is working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) in their Trusted IoT Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Consortium project.

Geneva, Switzerland – July 8, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, IoT, and AI company, today announced that it has been selected as a collaborator by NIST for the NCCoE Trusted IoT Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Consortium project. Additional information on this consortium can be found at: http://www.nccoe.nist.gov/projects/trusted-iot-device-network-layer-onboarding-and-lifecycle-management.

Other collaborators in this project are CableLabs, Cisco, Foundries.io, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Kudelski IOT, NquiringMinds, NXP Semiconductors, Open Connectivity Foundation (OCF), Sandelman Software Works, and Silicon Labs.

For this project, WISeKey is working with NIST to define recommended practices for performing trusted network-layer onboarding, which will aid in the implementation and use of trusted onboarding solutions for IoT devices at scale.

The WISeKey contributions to the project will be Trust Services for credentials and secure semiconductors to keep the credential secure. Specifically, WISeKey will offer INeS Certificate Management Service (CMS) for issuing credentials and VaultIC secure semiconductors to provide tamperproof key storage and cryptographic acceleration.

Paul Watrobski, IT Security Specialist, NIST NCCoE said, “Secure deployment and maintenance of IoT devices throughout their lifecycle is a challenge for managing any home, small business, or enterprise network. Each use-case requires a low-friction, trusted, and repeatable mechanisms for issuing and validating credentials, and authenticating devices and networks. We are excited to collaborate with WISeKey to develop example solutions to establish and maintain secure devices and networks."

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO pointed out, “We are honored to have been selected as a collaborator in the Trusted IoT Device Network-Layer Onboarding and Lifecycle Management project. The secure identities, credentials, and storage that WISeKey will contribute for this project are key elements for the overall security of IoT devices. Additionally, these demonstrations will be important examples of best practices for IoT Security.”

Note:

NIST does not evaluate commercial products under this consortium and does not endorse any product or service used.

About the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE)

As part of NIST, the NCCoE is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses’ most pressing cybersecurity issues. This public-private partnership enables collaboration in the creation of practical cybersecurity solutions for specific industries, as well as for broad, cross-sector technology challenges. Through consortia under CRADAs, including technology partners, from Fortune 50 market leaders to smaller companies specializing in information technology and operational technology security, the NCCoE applies standards and best practices to develop modular, and easily adaptable example cybersecurity solutions by using commercially available technologies. The NCCoE documents these example solutions in the NIST Special Publication 1800 series, which maps capabilities to the NIST Cybersecurity Framework and details the steps needed for another entity to re-create the example solution. The NCCoE was established in 2012 by NIST in partnership with the State of Maryland and Montgomery County, Maryland. Information is available at https://www.nccoe.nist.gov.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

