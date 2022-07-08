Safe-T Group Launches its Consumer Privacy Solution for Microsoft Windows

The New Desktop Privacy Solution Prevents a User’s Personal Data, Online Activity and History from Being Accessed or Monitored by Internet Service Providers, Advertisers and Third Parties

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers and enterprises, today announced its entrance into the home computer market with the release of its first consumer privacy solution designed for Windows personal computers (“PCs”).

Building upon the success and best-of-breed technology of its iOS privacy solution currently helping protect thousands of mobile devices, Safe-T is expanding its offerings into the global Windows PC market. Today, with approximately 50% of worldwide data traffic originating from desktop/laptop devices1 and with over 40% of global consumers having already become victims of online identity theft2, the need for ensuring privacy when browsing from home is more critical than ever.

“Today, our privacy and personal data is increasingly at risk which is why it is important for us to provide our users with comprehensive protection for their desktop computers as well as their mobile iOS devices. We are proud to announce the release of our consumer privacy solution for Windows desktops, a strategic development that enables us to address a large global opportunity by expanding our offerings into the consumer home market,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. “We intend to leverage the strong traction we are generating with our iOS mobile products as we further expand our portfolio into untapped market segments including other mobile and desktop platforms over the next few months.”

Utilizing advanced encryption technologies, the desktop privacy solution prevents a user’s personal data from being accessed or monitored by Internet Service Providers (“ISPs”), advertisers and third parties. By blocking the ability to track or monitor a user’s online activity and history, their personal information is protected when browsing from home or when using public Wi-Fi or other unsecured internet access points. With the consumer privacy for PCs, users can protect themselves from online attacks including identity and credit card theft.

For more information on Safe-T's consumer solutions, please visit: https://cyberkick.com .

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd. , a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the benefits of its desktop privacy solution including its ability to protect desktop computer users from identity theft and other online threats and its ability to attract and retain new desktop/PC user customers, and its intention to expand its portfolio into untapped market segments over the next few months. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745

investors@safe-t.com

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations, Israel

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com







1 https://www.broadbandsearch.net/blog/mobile-desktop-internet-usage-statistics

2 https://dataprot.net/statistics/identity-theft-statistics/



