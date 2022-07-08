Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Extraordinary General Meeting

English Swedish

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, July 8, 2022





The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal on guidelines for remuneration and other terms of employment for senior executives.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal on the approval and implementation of the Employee Stock Option Program 2022/2027 and accompanying hedging measures. The program, which is secured by warrants issued without consideration to the wholly owned subsidiary BTS Sverige AB, comprises a maximum of 495,000 employee stock options. The employee stock options are of two series and have vesting periods of three years (series 2022/2025) and five years (series 2022/2027) respectively, which require retained employment within the Group, and only hereafter can the options be exercised.

An employee stock option, regardless of series, entitles to the acquisition of one class B share in BTS. The exercise price for each employee stock option of series 2022/2025 shall correspond to 120 per cent of the volume-weighted average price paid for class B shares of BTS on Nasdaq Stockholm and 140 per cent for employee stock options of series 2022/2027, in both cases calculated on the volume-weighted average price paid for the BTS share on Nasdaq Stockholm during a period of 30 trading days prior to the grant date, which is expected to occur before the end of September 2022.

Subscription for new BTS shares by virtue of warrants may be made at a subscription price corresponding to the quota value of the share and shall be made during the period 1 September 2022 - 31 March 2026 and 1 September 2022 - 31 March 2028 respectively. The terms and conditions of the employee stock options otherwise correspond in all material respects to the terms of the warrants that secure the employee stock options. The option program entails a dilution of not more than approximately 2.6 percent of the share capital and approximately 1.8 percent of the voting rights for all shares.

Minutes with complete resolutions from the meeting will be available on the company's website, www.bts.com , no later than Monday, July 18, 2022.



The Board

BTS Group AB



For further information:

Stefan Brown, CFO, +46 (0)8-58 70 70 00

For more information, please visit www.bts.com .

Attachment