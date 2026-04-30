BTS Group’s Annual Report 2025 is now available online

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, has made its Annual Report 2025 available online.

In the annual report, CEO Jessica Skon summarizes what has been reported during the year, what opportunities AI entails and what results BTS has achieved using AI to streamline operations.

“The results were concrete: 50 percent of our practices and functional teams reinvented their workflows and we reduced total cost by SEK 28 million in 2025, of which SEK 24 million in BTS North America. The number of FTE’s had been reduced by 12 percent in BTS North America by the end of the year due to efficiency gains and improved processes, excluding new employees from acquisitions. Including all measures, we will reach SEK 68 million in annual savings in BTS North America and SEK 74 million in total annual savings for the Group from the AI efficiency programs, representing a 3 percent reduction in our total operating expenses.”

The report can be found at: https://ir.bts.com/financial-information/annual-reports

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-8-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:30 CEST on April 30, 2026.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS’s services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

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