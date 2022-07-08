North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $2,223,054 or $0.87 per share for the three months ending June 30, 2022, compared to $1,880,378 or $0.73 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in earnings is primarily due to loan growth experienced in the first half of 2022.



Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 12900 PRESTON ROAD DALLAS, TEXAS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 Income Statement 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net Interest Income 10,954,462 8,249,829 20,958,203 16,813,545 Provision for Loan Losses (1,100,000 ) (100,000 ) (1,850,000 ) (550,000 ) Noninterest Income 1,538,901 1,342,957 3,060,949 2,565,458 Noninterest Expenses (8,638,388 ) (7,134,782 ) (16,742,209 ) (14,259,694 ) Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 2,754,975 2,358,004 5,426,943 4,569,309 Income Tax (531,921 ) (477,626 ) (1,069,799 ) (919,316 ) Income Before Extraordinary 2,223,054 1,880,378 4,357,144 3,649,993 Extraordinary 0 0 0 0 Net Income 2,223,054 1,880,378 4,357,144 3,649,993 Earnings per Share 0.87 0.73 1.70 1.42 Six Month Average As of June 30 Ended June 30 Balance Sheet 2022

2021

2022

2021

Total Assets 1,728,270,804 1,591,942,505 1,722,033,798 1,530,778,505 Total Loans 969,600,433 695,415,018 911,467,409 683,164,494 Deposits 1,561,360,658 1,413,714,432 1,549,887,908 1,353,569,077 Stockholders' Equity 157,357,150 169,742,352 164,415,092 170,237,949 (Prepared internally without review by our independent accountants)





Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com