North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

| Source: North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.

Dallas, Texas, UNITED STATES

DALLAS, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $2,223,054 or $0.87 per share for the three months ending June 30, 2022, compared to $1,880,378 or $0.73 per share for the same period in 2021. The increase in earnings is primarily due to loan growth experienced in the first half of 2022.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

   
   
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.  
12900 PRESTON ROAD  
DALLAS, TEXAS  
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS          
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
  June 30 June 30  
           
Income Statement 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
  
           
           
Net Interest Income 10,954,462  8,249,829  20,958,203  16,813,545   
Provision for Loan Losses (1,100,000) (100,000) (1,850,000) (550,000)  
Noninterest Income 1,538,901  1,342,957  3,060,949  2,565,458   
Noninterest Expenses (8,638,388) (7,134,782) (16,742,209) (14,259,694)  
           
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary2,754,975  2,358,004  5,426,943  4,569,309   
Income Tax (531,921) (477,626) (1,069,799) (919,316)  
           
Income Before Extraordinary2,223,054  1,880,378  4,357,144  3,649,993   
Extraordinary 0  0  0  0   
           
Net Income 2,223,054  1,880,378  4,357,144  3,649,993   
           
           
Earnings per Share 0.87  0.73  1.70  1.42   
           
      Six Month Average  
  As of June 30 Ended June 30  
           
Balance Sheet 2022
 2021
 2022
 2021
  
           
           
           
Total Assets 1,728,270,804  1,591,942,505  1,722,033,798  1,530,778,505   
Total Loans 969,600,433  695,415,018  911,467,409  683,164,494   
Deposits 1,561,360,658  1,413,714,432  1,549,887,908  1,353,569,077   
Stockholders' Equity 157,357,150  169,742,352  164,415,092  170,237,949   
           
    (Prepared internally without review by      
    our independent accountants)      
           

 

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com 


Tags

banking personal finance