Groupama Green Bond Report

English French

On 7 July 2021, Groupama issued its first green subordinated instrument for a total amount of €500 million. In accordance with the Groupama Green Bond Framework, the group publishes today its first annual report on the use of the issue’s proceeds and the main environmental impacts of the underlying projects.

As of 31 December 2021, 100% of the €500 million have been allocated to green projects.

The breakdown of the allocation is as follows:

▪ green buildings: 60.8%

▪ Infrastructures: 37.6%

▪ forests: 1.6%

The report is available on Groupama’s website www.groupama.com , under the ‘Analysts/Financing/Green bond’ section.

Attachment