Kering: Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - July 4 to 8, 2022

English French

Paris, July 11, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from July 4 to 8, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/07/2022 FR0000121485 18 700 481.2846 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/07/2022 FR0000121485 21 000 480.1155 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/07/2022 FR0000121485 4 000 477.7319 TQEX TOTAL 43 700 480.3976

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/420e914a80f349a4/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-July-4-to-8-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment