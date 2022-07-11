Sientra Wins Premier’s Horizon Award for 2022 for Exceptional Customer Service, Engagement, and Value Creation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a leading medical aesthetics company focused on enhancing lives by advancing the art of plastic surgery, was recently honored with the 2022 Supplier Horizon Award. Sientra was honored at the Annual Premier Breakthroughs Conference that took place from June 21-23, 2022, in National Harbor, Maryland.



The award recognizes suppliers that demonstrate unwavering commitment to delivering top value products and services designed to continually improve patient care. The Horizon Award specifically recognizes suppliers -- with less than three years of Premier tenure in a specific service line -- that consistently support Premier members at the highest levels of partnership, customer service, value creation, clinical excellence, and commitment to lower costs.

“We are pleased to be recognized for our commitment to our customers and patients,” commented Ron Menezes, CEO of Sientra. “As we position Sientra for continuing our accelerated growth in the next couple of years and work to become the market leader in reconstruction, we remain committed to safety and to providing an exceptional experience for our customers and patients. This award underscores our values as a company and demonstrates the partnership benefits we provide our customers by doing things differently, and keeping our standards high.”

With hospitals returning to pre-pandemic reconstruction volumes, Sientra is in a strong position to continue to gain market share and recently announced its seventh consecutive quarter of growth, year-over-year. Sientra has a strong portfolio of products that support the reconstruction market with their state-of-the-art Sientra breast implants and ground-breaking dual-port breast tissue expander, AlloX2® and recently launched their Dermaspan® breast tissue expander featuring 6 tabs. These products offer leading transformative treatments and technologies focused on progressing the art of plastic surgery and making a difference in patients’ lives.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company exclusively focused on plastic surgery. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s product portfolio includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking AlloX2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, the AuraGen fat grafting system, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons (*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

