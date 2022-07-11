Hofseth Biocare ASA: SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE REGISTERED

Ålesund, Norway – 11 July 2022. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 3 July 2022 regarding the completion of a private placement (the "Private Placement") in Hofseth BioCare ASA.

The share capital increase pertaining to issuance of 25,140,000 of the shares in the Private Placement (the first resolution, as described in the stock exchange notice published on 3 July 2022) has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business. The new registered share capital of the Company is NOK 3,829,710.30 divided by 382 971 030 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.01.

The new shares will be issued in the VPS and delivered to the investors as soon as practically possible, whereupon the share lending agreement entered into between Ødegård Prosjekt AS (a close associate of CFO Jon Olav Ødegård) and the Company in connection with the Private Placement relating to 958,810 of the new shares, also will be settled.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Olav Ødegård, CFO at HBC

Phone: +47 936 32 966

E-mail: joo@hofsethbiocare.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.