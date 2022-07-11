Vishay Intertechnology Reflective Optical Sensor Saves Space, Delivers Improved Performance and Robustness

MALVERN, Pa., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Optoelectronics group of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q101 qualified reflective optical sensor for automotive, smart home, industrial, and office applications. Offering a lower profile than previous-generation solutions — while delivering improved performance with a higher current transfer ratio (CTR) and operating temperature — the Vishay Semiconductors VCNT2025X01 combines an infrared emitter, silicon phototransistor detector, and daylight blocking filter in a miniature 2.5 mm by 2.0 mm by 0.6 mm surface-mount package.



The device released today features a compact construction in which the emitting light source and detector are arranged in the same plane. The sensor’s analog output signal at the phototransistor is dependent on the amount of light emitted by the IR LED and reflected off an object in the sensor’s field of view. A built-in daylight blocking filter greatly suppresses disturbing ambient light, thereby increasing the signal-to-noise ratio. The device’s robust FAM package reduces crosstalk and features wettable flanks to enable optical inspection of the solder joints.

The VCNT2025X01’s 0.6 mm profile is 0.2 mm lower than previous-generation devices, allowing the sensor to serve as a space-saving solution for optical switching in automotive electronic systems, office equipment, and home appliances; optical encoding in industrial automation systems; and paper presence detection in printers and copy machines. For these applications, the device provides high temperature operation to +110 C, compared to +80 C for the closest competing device.

The sensor offers a detection range of 0.3 mm to 4.5 mm, an emitter wavelength of 940 nm, and a typical output current of 6.6 mA, which represents a typical CTR of 33 % under test conditions. This value is 24 % higher than previous-generation solutions and 23 % higher than the closest competing sensor. The device features a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3 for reflow soldering according to J-STD-020; it is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the new VCNT2025X01 are available now, with lead times of eight to 12 weeks for large orders.



Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

