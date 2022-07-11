Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 28,881 Ageas shares in the period from 04-07-2022 until 08-07-2022.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|04-07-2022
|4,896
|208,618
|42.61
|42.36
|43.01
|05-07-2022
|6,025
|248,290
|41.21
|40.39
|42.32
|06-07-2022
|6,130
|249,156
|40.65
|40.27
|41.02
|07-07-2022
|5,970
|249,828
|41.85
|40.77
|42.33
|08-07-2022
|5,860
|249,485
|42.57
|42.34
|42.80
|Total
|28,881
|1,205,376
|41.74
|40.27
|43.01
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,382,927 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,600,164. This corresponds to 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
