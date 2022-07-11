Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

| Source: Ageas Ageas

Brussels, BELGIUM

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 28,881 Ageas shares in the period from 04-07-2022 until 08-07-2022.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
04-07-20224,896208,61842.6142.3643.01
05-07-20226,025248,29041.2140.3942.32
06-07-20226,130249,15640.6540.2741.02
07-07-20225,970249,82841.8540.7742.33
08-07-20225,860249,48542.5742.3442.80
Total28,8811,205,37641.7440.2743.01

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,382,927 shares for a total amount of EUR 146,600,164. This corresponds to 1.78% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

Pdf version press release