Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA

Q2-2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY – JULY 29, 2022
8:00 AM ET
     
 DIAL IN NUMBERS
 
 North America:
International:
Webcast:		 1-877-412-4946
1-416-620-9188
www.magna.com		 
 Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
 
     
 REBROADCAST INFORMATION
 
 Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 5, 2022
 
 North America:
International:
Reservation No.		 1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
22019747		 

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108 


Magna Q2 2022 Results conference call

