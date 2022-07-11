The Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF) Welcomes Shannon Ketelaars as Executive Director

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF), an organization that supports shelter-based charities across Ontario, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shannon Ketelaars as its inaugural Executive Director.

“With more than twenty years experience leading fundraising and stewardship programs, Shannon will be instrumental in leading the implementation of the Foundation’s new five-year strategic plan,” said Pauline Aunger, 2022 ORCF President.

The ORCF’s new strategic plan revises the Foundation’s mission and vision by setting an ambitious goal to raise $5 million per year by 2027 to support shelter-based charities across the province.

Shannon joins the ORCF from the Canadian Spondylitis Association where, as Interim Executive Director, she served as a consultant to the Board of Directors during the transformation of the association from a not-for-profit to a registered charity. Prior to that, Shannon was part of the Executive team at Cystic Fibrosis Canada in the role of Chief Community Engagement Officer providing regional leadership and growth strategies for fund development.

“I am excited about the opportunity,” said Shannon. “It is an honour to be entrusted with enhancing the Foundation’s ability to meet our mission and elevate the profile of our profession’s philanthropic commitment, while making a difference in the communities where Ontario REALTORS® live and work.”

About the Ontario REALTORS® Care Foundation

The Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF), formerly the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) Foundation, was established in 1967. The ORCF supports shelter-based charitable organizations across Ontario, making a difference in the lives of people and communities where REALTORS® live and work.

Over the last 40+ years, the Foundation has granted out more than $16 million dollars for shelter-based organizations across the province on behalf of Ontario REALTORS®.

