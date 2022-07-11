UPDATE - Inuitive Partners With Arteris IP for the Next Generation of Vision Processing for Edge Devices

RA’ANANA, Israel and CAMPBELL, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris® Inc (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect and IP deployment software that accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Inuitive - fabless semiconductor company and designer of powerful multi-core processor ICs - has deployed the company’s FlexNoC® interconnect IP for its next generation of computer vision platforms based on Inuitive’s Vision-on-Chip processors. The technology addresses connectivity and timing closure challenges to achieve the aggressive performance goals required in advanced next-generation, leading-edge vision processors.



The Inuitive Vision-on-Chip series of processors is the evolution of all integrated vision capabilities from previous generations of processors, combined in a single entire-mission computer chip. This all-in-one chip will offer extended multi-core vision processing, enhanced high-quality depth sensing, AI-based object detection and recognition and SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) using hardware rather than software.

“Inuitive excels at building multi-core processors that integrate the full range of intelligent vision technologies with superior performance, bandwidth, power and deep learning,” says Dor Zepeniuk, CTO and VP product at Inuitive. “Arteris IP interconnects enable us to meet our performance goals and facilitate the scalability of future products, helping us to accelerate our innovations.”

Arteris FlexNoC® technology is a flexible backbone on-chip communication solution. The product provides scalability that enables power, performance, and the achievement of area goals. The interconnect reduces bottlenecks in on-chip communications and expands options to manage interleaving between DDR memory channels, which is an additional benefit when developing state-of-the-art vision systems.

“Advanced and complex vision multi-core systems require best-in-class network-on-chip technology for effective connectivity,” says K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris Inc. “We are delighted that, in the competitive market of advanced vision SoCs, Arteris IP products continue to be the premium choice for high-performance, innovative solutions.”

About Arteris IP

Arteris Inc. provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment System IP technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as BMW, Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include NoC interconnect, cache coherent interconnect standalone cache memory, ISO 26262 safety package, Artificial Intelligence package, automated timing closure and SoC integration automation capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs.

For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.

About Inuitive

Inuitive’s disruptive third-generation Vision-on-Chip processors introduce all-in-one chips with a wide range of integrated capabilities, outstanding performance, and optimal size and cost efficiency. These game-changing processors support simultaneous depth sensing, positioning and location algorithms (SLAM), and AI-based object detection and recognition, while dramatically shortening both system latency and response time, saving power, and improving overall performance (high frame rate and camera resolution, and a wide FOV).

Together with its technological ecosystem of partners in the field of machine sensing, software development, and commercial manufacturing, Inuitive integrates its enterprise-ready sensor-and-processor modules into its customers’ robotics, drones, AR, VR, AIoT and 3D sensing applications, providing human-like visual understanding with optimal capabilities and superior performance.

For more information, visit www.inuitive-tech.com or find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/inuitive

