RENAULT GROUP H1 2022 COMMERCIAL RESULTS PRESS RELEASE

Renault Group continues to pursue a sales policy focused on value creation through the renewal and electrification of its product ranges

Renault Group's worldwide sales amounted to 1,000, 199 units in the first half of 2022, down -12.0% compared with the first half of 2021 on an equivalent basis (excluding Russia), in a context disrupted by the semiconductor crisis and marked by the shutdown of the Group's activities in Russia.

Renault Group is continuing its value-creation-oriented sales policy, which is leading to an increase in the share of its sales in the most profitable channels. In the five main European countries (France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom), the share of sales to private individuals represents 66% versus 53% in the first half of 2021.

The Renault brand continues to post strong growth in the electrified market: the E- T ech range (electric vehicles and hybrid powertrains) accounted for 36% of passenger car sales in Europe in the first half of 2022 (compared with 26% in 2021). Renault's sales in the C - segment are up 12% compared with the first half of 2021 with, in particular, the success of Arkana with more than 40,000 sales this year, with E-Tech (HEV) versions now the most in demand (5 9 %).

Dacia confirms its third place in sales to private individuals in Europe and maintains its growth with a 5.9% increase in registrations compared to the first half of 2021. A success driven in particular by Dacia Sandero , the best-selling model to private customers in Europe for the fifth year in a row, and Duster, the best-selling SUV model to private customers in Europe since 2018.

The Alpine brand also confirmed its strong growth: its registrations rose by more than 70% after an already record year in 2021, international expansion continued with the launch of the brand in Slovenia and the Czech Republic, as well as a rich half-year with the launch of the new A110 range, for which the level of orders doubled over the period.

The Group's order backlog in Europe remains at a high level at 4.1 months of sales at June 30, 2022. Mégane E-Tech Electric is proving a real success with customers, with 20,000 orders in four months. Dacia Spring continues to play a leading role in the 100% electric vehicle market, with more than 5,000 orders placed per month on average in the first half of 2022, while Dacia Jogger had placed more than 50,000 orders by the end of June 2022.

H1 2022 (1) H1 2021 (2) Change (%) RENAULT PC 538 924 634 607 -15,1 LCV 152 511 197 119 -22,6 PC+LCV 691 435 831 726 -16,9 RENAULT KOREA MOTORS PC 25 285 26 908 -6,0 DACIA PC 275 007 239 127 +15,0 LCV 2 878 23 360 -87,7 PC+LCV 277 885 262 487 +5,9 ALPINE PC 1 710 1 001 +70,8 JINBEI HUASONG PC - 22 - LCV - 13 387 - PC+LCV - 13 409 - EVEASY PC 3 856 1 335 +188,8 MOBILIZE PC 28 0 +++ RENAULT GROUP PC 844 810 903 000 -6,4 LCV 155 389 233 866 -33,6 PC+LCV 1 000 199 1 136 866 -12,0 RENAULT GROUP (3) PC 844 810 1 180 997 -28,5 LCV 155 389 241 650 -35,7 PC+LCV 1 000 199 1 422 647 -29,7 (1) Preliminary figures. (2) 2021 volumes at proforma 2022 (excluding Renault Russia and AVTOVAZ) (3) 2021 volumes including Renault Russia and AVTOVAZ





RENAULT GROUP’S TOP FIFTEEN MARKETS SALES Volumes

H1 2022 (1) PC / LCV market share Change in market share on H1 2021 (in units) (%) (points) 1 France 241 607 25,3 +0,6 2 Italy 73 986 9,6 +1,1 3 Germany 72 640 5,4 -0,3 4 Turkey 67 249 18,8 +3,9 5 Brazil 53 153 6,2 -0,7 6 Spain 47 669 10,3 -0,7 7 India 45 126 2,1 -0,6 8 Morocco 33 712 39,9 -1,8 9 United Kingdom 32 817 3,5 +0,4 10 South Korea 26 230 3,3 +0,1 11 Belgium + Luxembourg 25 183 10,0 +0,3 12 Poland 24 660 10,1 +0,9 13 Colombia 22 773 20,6 -1,7 14 Romania 20 934 31,9 +2,7 15 Argentina 20 408 10,4 +0,2 (1) Preliminary figures.





About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.7 million vehicles in 2021. It employs nearly 111,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

