Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Message to Shareholders

2021 was a transformational year for Prospera as the Corporation was restructured to be compliant, and profitable for all stakeholders. Restructuring of Prospera commenced in Q2 2021 with the initial focus on AP arrears, regulatory & environmental non-compliances, safe infrastructure operations, and production optimization. Importantly, PEI has placed additional focus on ensuring its accounting practices are compliant with IFRS standards and is committed to improving the legacy culture associated with Prospera’s accounting policies.

Prospera’s commitment to accounting commenced with hiring new auditor Crowe MacKay LLP (“Crowe”), announced on December 3, 2021. Crowe completed an extensive audit into current and prior periods. Also, conducted a higher count of sample testing, resulting in numerous prior period adjustments. Further, identifying significant internal controls to be implemented. Overall, the audit took longer than expected, however restructured PEI has established much higher confidence in its financial accounting practices and compliance

The 2021 audited financials captured the significant reorganization and business efforts achieved resulting in the current financial position and liquidity. PEI is positioned for accelerated growth in 2022 and years onward (upon a strong Foundational business support pillar).

2021 Highlights

A. Realized positive net earnings of $4.3 million in 2021 ($0.05 per share – basic) compared to a net loss of $11.7 million in 2020 (-$0.18 per share – basic)

Operating netback 2021 2020 Total petroleum and natural gas sales 4,410,761 3,275,508 Royalties (447,340) (191,042) Operating & restructuring costs (5,066,843) (4,283,082) Operating netback (1,103,422) (1,198,616) Impairment (expense)/reversal 6,849,087 (9,019,769) Net Income $4,349,802 ($11,728,262) Earnings/(loss) per share $0.05 ($0.18)

Impairment reversal of $6,849,087 is a result of reserves volume increase from 464Mbbl to 2,644Mbbl; Increased NPV@10% increase from -$3.4 million to +$56.2 million. The oil in place was technically justified by the restructured team substantiated by third party evaluation. The NPV increase was completed at modest $70/BOE CAD price deck.

The restructuring cost of infrastructure and well optimization resulting in a higher operating cost. However, production to the current 700 barrels (gross) of oil equivalent (BOE) per day resulting in significantly increased monthly revenue, from a low of 80 BOE per day in March 2021

Realized average oil and natural gas prices of $61.42 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in 2021 compared to $33.76 per boe in 2020

B. PEI increased its asset value considerably by 368%+ in the 2021:

2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 281,519 $ 153,393 Trade and other receivables 1,405,573 2,967,449 Prepaid expenses and deposits 505,728 296,104 Inventory 237,863 226,890 Total current assets 2,430,683 3,643,836 Non-current assets Property and equipment 23,073,890 1,933,355 Right-of-use 627,965 - Total assets $ 26,132,538 $ 5,577,191

The substantiation of oil in place and corresponding increase in NPV value were key contributors to the increase in asset value.

Increased the Corporation’s ownership in the Cuthbert, Luseland, and Heart Hills properties from an average of 40% to 80%+ by settling partner arrears.



C. PEI reduced legacy arrears significantly in Year 2021

Current liabilities 2021 2020 Trade and other payables $ 8,645,147 $ $10,906,989 Flow-through share premium 17,000 - Current portion of lease liabilities 64,121 - Credit facilities - 1,575,348 Total current liabilities 8,726,268 12,482,337

Settled $1,575,000 of mezzanine debt

Settled legacy debt and trade arrears of $5.8 million

Reduced AP liabilities year over year by $2,261,842 (based on 2020 closing balances)

D. Increase in production and asset value improved the Shareholder deficiency in Year 2021

Shareholders’ deficiency 2021 2020 Share capital 12,452,481 11,649,956 Share purchase warrants 863,740 154,641 Contributed surplus 3,981,894 3,804,198 Equity portion of convertible debt 60,211 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (14,013) (14,013) Deficit (30,128,149) (34,477,951) Total shareholders’ deficiency (12,783,836) (18,883,169)

Net income driving reduction in shareholder deficiency of 4,349,802

Issued convertible debt through multiple private placements, raising a net total of $6,469,410; raised equity proceeds of $902,000.



PEI’s 2021 year-end financial information is under the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2022 Outlook

PEI restructured efforts have resulted in manageable liabilities, safe operating infrastructure and optimized critical production rates of 700BOE per day from vertical wells. PEI has positioned itself to execute the second phase of the PEI development plan that is to increase production through horizontal wells and to capture the significant remaining reserves. While abandoning vertical wells and reducing the environmental footprint and ARO obligations. PEI has initiated the test horizontals to evaluate technical and economical merits.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

