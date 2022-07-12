MONTHLY VOLUME REPORT: STEADY PASSENGER GROWTH

English Danish

INVESTOR NEWS no. 19 - 12 July 2022

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in June 2022 were 3.6% below 2021.



North Sea volumes were below 2021 on both UK routes and routes between Sweden and the Continent. Volumes in the Mediterranean network continued to grow supported by higher capacity.

Channel’s volumes were below 2021 due to a decrease in the total market. Market share was upheld just below last year. The war in Ukraine lowered Baltic Sea volumes between mainly

Germany and Lithuania compared to 2021.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.2% to 43.8m from 43.7m in 2021-20.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers increased eightfold to 352k equal to 75% of volumes in June 2019, the latest comparable month pre-Covid-19. Transport segments continued to recover faster than leisure segments as the number of cars equalled 89% of volumes in 2019.

For the last twelve months 2022-21, the total number of passengers was 1.9m compared to 1.0m in 2021-20 and 5.1m in 2019.

DFDS ferry volumes June LTM* Freight 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Lane metres, '000 3,213 3,840 3,703 -3.6% 39,455 43,750 43,837 0.2% Passenger 2020 2021 2022 Change 2020-19 2021-20 2022-21 Change Passengers, '000 78 46 352 673.2% 3,727 956 1,945 103.4% *Last twelve months





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Click on the link to see a map of the entire network. The July 2022 volume report is expected to be published on 16 August 2022 at around 08.00am CET.





Contact



Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Nicole Seroff, Communications +45 31 40 34 46





About DFDS

DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of more than

DKK 20bn.

To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.

For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.

Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





