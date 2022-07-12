Sinch invites to new conference call

English Swedish

Stockholm, Sweden – July 12, 2022 – Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, arranged a telephone conference earlier today due to yesterday’s press release regarding Reassessment of historical Cost of Goods Sold. Unfortunately, the telephone conference had technical problems and many participants couldn’t connect properly.

For this reason, Sinch has arranged a new webcast which will take place 13.00 CEST today, Tuesday July 12. If you want to ask verbal questions, call in by phone, otherwise please connect to the webcast. The webcast will be published after the event at investors.sinch.com .

Webcast and dial-in details

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/sinch-pressconference-2022

If you want to ask questions verbally:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

US: +1 631 570 56 13

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch’s leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world’s largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch’s advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

