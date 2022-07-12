Sutro Biopharma Announces Virtual Deep Dive Research Forum: Next-Gen Innovations in ADCs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (“Sutro” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STRO), a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced that management will host a virtual research forum in which it will unveil the next product candidate, discuss immunostimulatory ADCs (iADCs) as a novel modality, and highlight recent enhancement to its cell-free manufacturing platform.

Webcast details:

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at 4:30 pm ET, or 1:30 pm PT

To access and register for the live webcast, please go to https://ir.sutrobio.com/news-events/ir-calendar

The webcast information will also be available through the News & Events section of the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.sutrobio.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). Sutro has two wholly owned ADCs in the clinic—STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting ADC, in clinical studies for ovarian and endometrial cancers; and STRO-001, a CD74-targeting ADC, in clinical studies for B-cell malignancies. Additionally, Sutro is collaborating with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) on CC-99712, a BCMA-targeting ADC in the clinic for patients with multiple myeloma; with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, known as EMD Serono in the U.S. and Canada (EMD Serono), on M1231, a MUC1-EGFR bispecific ADC in clinical studies for patients with solid tumors, particularly non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma; with Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, on MK-1484, a biologic in clinical studies as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab for the treatment of solid tumors; and with Astellas Pharma (Astellas) on a novel modality, immunostimulatory antibody-drug conjugates (iADCs). Sutro’s platform technology also enabled the spin out of Vaxcyte (Nasdaq: PCVX) and the creation of VAX-24, a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine in clinical studies for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Sutro’s rational design and precise protein engineering has enabled six product candidates in the clinic. Follow Sutro on Twitter, @Sutrobio, and at www.sutrobio.com to learn more about our passion for changing the future of oncology.

