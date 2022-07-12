Purpose Investments Launches Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund

TORONTO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose Investments”) today announced the launch of the Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund (the “Fund”), which will begin trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker: BDIC.



Purpose has closed the offering of the initial units of the Fund and is excited to offer investors a new global equity fund with ETF units (TSX ticker: BDIC), Class A, Class F, and Class I units. The Fund offers diverse exposure across equity securities of companies all around the world that demonstrate a forward-looking sensitivity to Environmental, Social, and Governance factors. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with long-term capital growth and current income. Under this mandate, the portfolio management team will carefully assess opportunities by analyzing governance structures, stakeholder alignment, incentives, and capital allocation. The subadvisor for this Fund is Black Diamond Asset Management Inc.

For more information on Black Diamond Impact Core Equity Fund, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/funds/black-diamond-impact-core-equity-fund.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with approximately $12 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of outcome-focused products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Keera Hart

Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the investment fund. Please read the prospectus before investing. There is no assurance that any fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield, and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The content of this document is for informational purposes only, and is not being provided in the context of an offering of any securities described herein, nor is it a recommendation or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. The information is not investment advice, nor is it tailored to the needs or circumstances of any investor. Information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offering memorandum, prospectus, advertisement or public offering of securities. No securities commission or similar regulatory authority has reviewed this document and any representation to the contrary is an offence. Information contained in this document is believed to be accurate and reliable, however, we cannot guarantee that it is complete or current at all times. The information provided is subject to change without notice.

Certain statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements (“FLS”) are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate” or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are by their nature based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believe to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.