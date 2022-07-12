IN8bio Appoints Kenneth R. LaMontagne, Ph.D., to Lead Business Development

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced an appointment to its executive team to lead the Company’s business development efforts. Kenneth R. LaMontagne, Ph.D., joins the company as Senior Vice President, Business Development, to advance the company’s partnership strategy and execute collaborative transactions to promote growth.



“It’s an exciting time for gamma-delta T cell therapies as big pharma enters the field,” said Dr. LaMontagne. “My career has always been directed toward advancing novel disruptive therapies. Gamma-delta T cells are the prototype of ‘unconventional’ T cells, having both innate and adaptive immune properties. These unique properties hold promise in treating solid tumors, the ‘Achilles heel’ of adoptive cell therapies. Given IN8bio’s leadership role in the field of gamma-delta T cells, I am confident there are opportunities to form strategic relationships to accelerate the development of treatment for advanced cancers.”

William Ho, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio, said, “IN8bio is a leader in gamma-delta T cell therapies with a deep pipeline of assets that is one of the most comprehensive amongst our peers. We are delighted to welcome Ken, who brings great experience and relationships across biotech, pharma and in cellular therapies, to lead IN8bio’s global business development activities. Ken will play a strategic role as we seek the best opportunities to create stockholder value by advancing our significant know-how and technologies through partnerships and collaborations.”

Dr. LaMontagne is a leader with more than 20 years of experience, including licensing, collaborations, search and evaluation, M&A and corporate strategy. Prior to joining IN8bio, Dr. LaMontagne was a Vice President in Business Development at Artisan Bio, a cell engineering company developing next-generation cellular therapies. He previously held several senior leadership roles where he executed significant transactions in oncology and cellular therapy, including leading the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP). Dr. LaMontagne also held positions at Legend Biotech and Bristol Myers Squibb where he was responsible for evaluating product candidates for their oncology cell therapy portfolio, particularly in hematology. Earlier in his career at Novartis, Dr. LaMontagne held roles including Senior Scientist in Oncology Biology and business development in the U.S. and globally. He also led the new product strategies team that helped launch the JAK2 inhibitor, Jakavi® in Europe. His work in the Cell & Gene Therapies Unit at Novartis included developing commercial strategies for the launch of the first FDA-approved CAR-T therapy, KYMRIAH®. Dr. LaMontagne earned a Ph.D. with honors in Molecular Genetics & Microbiology from State University of New York, Stony Brook, and his research was completed at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. He completed his post-doctoral fellowship in the laboratory of Dr. Judah Folkman, a pioneer in the area of anti-angiogenesis for solid tumors, at Harvard Medical School, whose research contributed to a number of approved products, most notably the development of Avastin®. He also received an MBA from the Executive MBA Program at Rutgers University.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding the potential use of its product candidates and the potential to grow stockholder value through business development opportunities, such as partnerships and collaborations, constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

