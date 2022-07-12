Edible Garden Announces Expanded Distribution of its Sustainable Hydro Basil with Major Northeast Retailer

BELVIDERE, NJ, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce, today announced the expanded distribution of its sustainable, hydro basil with a major northeast retailer, across their more than 350 locations.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to announce this expanded distribution of our sustainable, hydro basil with a major northeast retailer, which has agreed to carry the product in all their more than 350 locations across the northeast. This represents an important expansion of our geographic footprint for hydro basil, as well as further validation of our growing consumer appeal. With the world’s growing population placing an increasing burden on our environment and food supply, we believe it is our duty to utilize responsible and sustainable farming solutions. Edible Garden uses advanced hydroponic farming methods to provide customers with the highest quality products, free from harmful pesticides and herbicides, residues, or contaminants. The utilization of our hydroponic greenhouse, combined with vertical growing techniques, allows us to maximize product yields in a sustainable manner. Moreover, we avoid depleting natural resources through the use of renewable and proprietary packaging materials that preserve freshness, reduce spoilage and lower costs. This packaging includes a fully sustainable hydro basil tray, a recyclable and biodegradable pot, and a recyclable carboard carrier tray. We are effectively executing on our expansion strategy and look forward to both expanding our SKUs within this major retailer, as well as announcing additional retailers to our growing network.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA agriculture and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands.

