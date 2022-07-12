Lelantos Holdings, Inc. Announces a Completed Stock Symbol Change and Formal Partnership with Electryone Advisors

LAS VEGAS, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), formerly ProConcept Marketing Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that its stock symbol has officially changed from PRMK to LNTO which went into effect on July 7, 2022. The Company has been supported by its partner, Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTVH) throughout the entire process while working diligently over the past year to accomplish many milestones. As the Company recently updated all of its financials to become current in its reporting obligations with OTC Markets, it has now accomplished its name and symbol change and is actively working to finalize its anticipated merger. This milestone will allow Lelantos to provide further value and transparency to its shareholders as they drive several projects to the forefront and execute a number of exciting accomplishments the Company has been working towards. Management looks forward to its mutually beneficial and synergistic working relationship with Golden Triangle Ventures as they continue to advance together on many fronts. This includes the recent partnership both companies have now secured with Electryone Advisors, an up-and-coming sustainable energy and microgrid design company.



Joshua Weaver, COO of Lelantos Holdings, stated, “Reaching the incredible milestone of realizing our symbol change is the culmination of more than 16 months of dedicated work by a large team. We are especially grateful for the support of Golden Triangle Ventures, which has guided us through the entire process. The whole company is incredibly excited to further provide value to all of our shareholders as we complete our merger and prepare to disclose the details of multiple projects that we have been working on, including mutual opportunities with Golden Triangle Ventures.”

Lelantos Holdings has secured a compelling partnership with Electryone Advisors as an intricate factor in managing their green microgrid projects. Lelantos’ North American and international presence will contribute as a stable infrastructure for Electryone to manage a high level of demand from clients of large, major corporations to city-wide and governmental organizations, as well as underdeveloped communities that are exploring a stable and green energy source. Electryone Advisors is currently retained on more than 200 microgrid projects to reduce carbon emissions while providing green energy solutions and will employ Lelantos Holdings for services that will assist with capital deployments, marketing consultation, and managing installation processes that include permitting and construction.



While Lelantos Holdings manages these processes, Golden Triangle Ventures will complement these activities by bringing large-scale projects to the table and providing a multitude of client management services for the contracts they originate.

Electryone is currently designing projects for a large international corporation and is in negotiations with major hotels, grocery, big box stores and casino chains. Electryone Advisors offers a unique competitive advantage by providing their customers with the tools - including a robust and sophisticated monitoring and control system that provides detailed analytics to measure carbon emissions - to meet energy demands and:

Immediately save 20% of their yearly spend

Lock into a 10-year fixed payment which prevents the yearly 3% - 5% + market increase and guarantees they will never encounter rolling power outages

Have a direct path to energy savings

Take control of their energy needs

Lead their business to a green future of carbon-neutral energy



Electryone Advisors website: www.ElectryoneAdvisors.com



Nathan Puente, CEO of Lelantos Holdings, stated, “The powerful relationship we have garnered with Electryone Advisors has the potential to fuel our company and drive growth for years to come. With several Electryone projects coming online in the near future, we will be rapidly advancing our revenue generation through these partnerships, which will enable us to invest in the other divisions and projects we have in the works. We feel honored and blessed to have been given this opportunity and look forward to mutually beneficial growth with Electryone while advancing both of our corporate goals through this wonderful partnership.”



President Steve Mitchell of Electryone Advisors states, “We are excited about the partnership with the Lelantos group as they have already solidified our presence for Electryone to assist many different facilities. Lelantos will be an intricate foundation for Electryone in assisting and managing key processes that allow us to open new sales opportunities, provide higher visibility to the product, and deliver synergistic value to our operations.”

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. Lelantos is eager to expand its multifaceted presence to a public platform with a mission to create a diversified group of businesses at the forefront of innovation and foster an environment for accelerated growth and success, contributing to our shareholder’s investment portfolio.

Pursuing business development through strategic innovation, Lelantos Holdings focuses on emerging technology in traditional markets to foster innovation and advance technological developments to positively impact our communities within the specific industries in which the company works:

Agricultural Technology & Consultation

Sustainable Energy

Business Development & Marketing

Medical Technology

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

