Lelantos Holdings Engages Aloba, Awomolo & Partners as PCAOB-Approved Auditor to Support Planned Uplift to OTCQB

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), a diversified development company focused on renewable energy and high-value natural resource and industrial opportunities, today announced that it has engaged Aloba, Awomolo & Partners (“AAP”), a PCAOB-approved auditing firm, to complete the Company’s financial audits in preparation for a planned application to uplist its common stock to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

AAP will conduct independent audits of Lelantos Holdings’ financial statements in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), supporting the Company’s efforts to enhance transparency, strengthen internal controls, and align with the more rigorous reporting and governance requirements of the OTCQB market.

Founded in 1981, Aloba, Awomolo & Partners is a professional chartered accounting firm providing audit, tax, and financial advisory services to businesses across a range of industries. The firm combines more than four decades of experience with a client-focused approach, offering tailored solutions designed to support compliance, financial integrity, and sustainable growth. AAP’s audit practice includes comprehensive external audit services performed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and PCAOB standards.

“Our decision to engage Aloba, Awomolo & Partners marks a key milestone in Lelantos Holdings’ evolution as a public company,” said Joshua Weaver, Chief Operating Officer of Lelantos Holdings. “Their depth of experience in PCAOB-standard audits and their long-standing reputation for quality and integrity make them an ideal partner as we work to elevate our reporting practices and pursue an uplisting to OTCQB. This engagement reflects our commitment to institutional-grade governance, enhanced transparency for our shareholders, and building a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

The Company believes that a successful uplist to OTCQB has the potential to improve trading liquidity, broaden its investor base, and increase visibility within the capital markets, while the engagement of an experienced PCAOB-approved auditor further supports these objectives.

About Aloba, Awomolo & Partners (AAP)

Aloba, Awomolo & Partners (AAP) is a leading chartered accounting firm established in 1981, offering a full suite of services including external audit, tax advisory, financial advisory, and other professional services. With a strong focus on compliance, quality, and client service, AAP supports organizations in navigating complex financial and regulatory environments, providing independent assurance and strategic insight to help drive operational excellence and long-term value.

AAP website: https://www.alobaawomolo.org/

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Their management team is dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing technological developments.

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

About Lelantos Energy

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution and a comprehensive approach to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. The company has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will seek to manage project risks, pursue favorable returns (though no guarantees can be made) and support the Company’s efforts to enhance the deployment of renewable energy projects.

Lelantos Energy website: www.LNTO.Energy

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

