Lelantos Holdings Announces Expansion Into New Resource-Focused Market Verticals

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN — Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) (“Lelantos” or the “Company”), a diversified holdings company, today announced plans to expand its business activities into several new market verticals that complement its existing operations and support the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Lelantos is currently pursuing opportunities in:

Mineral Mining

Aggregate Mining

Silica Production





These sectors align with the company’s operational strengths and are expected to enhance revenue diversity while broadening its natural-resource initiatives.

The company anticipates executing multiple Letters of Intent within the next seven business days to formalize participation in these new activities.

“Expanding into these verticals represents a strategic and disciplined evolution for Lelantos,” said Nathan Puente, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. “These opportunities complement our current operations, strengthen our asset base, and position the company for sustainable long-term growth.”

Lelantos will provide additional updates as LOIs are finalized and as further material developments occur.

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of “Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Their management team is dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing technological developments.

Lelantos Holdings website: www.Lelantosholdings.io

About Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution and a comprehensive approach to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. The company has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will seek to manage project risks, pursue favorable returns (though no guarantees can be made) and support the Company’s efforts to enhance the deployment of renewable energy projects.

Lelantos Energy website: www.LNTO.Energy

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vii) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (viii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.LelantosHoldings.io, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the Company website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

info@Lelantos.Group