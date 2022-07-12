Round Table Pizza® Unveils Apollo Pizza as Newest Limited-Time Offering

Employee Pizza Creation Brings Taste of Mediterranean to Menus Nationwide



LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, the top-quality pizza franchise, announces an all-new Greek-style pizza available for a limited time, the Apollo Pizza. A part of an employee innovation contest, the pizza is available now through September 25. Along with the Apollo Pizza, customers can pair the summertime pie with the all-new Apollo Salad.

The flavor-packed pizza creation features Calamata olives and feta cheese and Round Table Pizza’s garlic olive oil and Italian Herb Seasoning and the chain’s signature three-cheese blend. The Apollo Pizza is also topped with salami, green bell peppers, Roma tomatoes and a touch of Parmesan upon serving. The Apollo Salad features romaine lettuce with grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, red onion, Calamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese, salami, and is drizzled with a tangy Parmesan Italian Vinaigrette.

Last year, Round Table Pizza launched an employee innovation contest to foster creativity amongst the people that know their pizza the best, the employees. The Apollo Pizza was created by manager Bryan Liupakka from the Gig Harbor, Washington Round Table Pizza, who was seeking to make a crispy Mediterranean pizza that had strong Greek roots. After a selection process, including thousands of votes from Round Table Pizza customers and staff, his Greek-style pizza was chosen as the winner to be featured as the official Summer 2022 limited-time offering.

“This limited-time offering is special for everyone at Round Table Pizza as we tapped into our restaurant employees to roll out the dough and create their best pizza and salad pairing,” said Amanda Robbins, Senior Director of Marketing for Round Table Pizza. “Bryan’s pizza and salad really resonated with us as they not only are both delicious tasting, but also the ingredients are a perfect fit for the summer months. We hope our fans come out and see why these menu items won us over!”

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast-casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza's® superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of "Pizza Royalty™" for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the United States, Round Table celebrates community, family, and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509