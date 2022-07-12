Central Iron Ore Announces Consolidation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Ltd. (TSXV: CIO) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares (“Common Shares”) on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares for one post-consolidation Common Share (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation were approved by shareholders of the Company at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, April 27, 2022. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on a consolidated basis on or about market open on Monday, July 18, 2022.



Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 24,236,913 Common Shares outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional Common Shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder’s percentage ownership in the Company, although such ownership will be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation have been mailed out to the Company’s registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company’s registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

