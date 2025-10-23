British King Gold Project: Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Limited. (CIO – TSX.V) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that is has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update, British King Gold Project Western Australia.

CIO is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report titled “Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update, British King Gold Project Western Australia” prepared by Andrew Bewsher MAIG with an effective date of 23 October 2025 (the “Technical Report”). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects. The Technical Report is available on the Company’s profile at www.Sedar.com.

In the Technical Report the conclusion1 stated:

“The 2025 RC programme completed by CIO has successfully contributed to the increase in geological and grade confidence of the British King MRE. The metallurgical test work completed in early 2025 has demonstrated the British King mineralisation is amenable to standard carbon in leach processing.”

The recommendations1 stated:

“The completion of a heritage survey, a hydrogeology and a mining study will have the project to a point of CIO being able to submit a mining proposal to DEMIRS Western Australia.”

Note 1:

Page 16, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Update, British King Gold Project Western Australia dated 23 October 2025.

The Resource Estimates2 stated:

“The MRE was classified as Indicated and Inferred based on drill density, geological understanding, grade continuity and economic parameters of open pit mining.”

Category Tonnes Grade Ounces Indicated 227,300 5.78 42,200 Inferred 84,500 7.36 20,000 Total 311,800 6.20 62,200



Note 2:

Page 63, ibid.

Qualified Person



Mr Andrew Bewsher, MAIG, the Senior Technical advisor geologist, and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information presented herein as accurate and has approved this news release.

