Appointment of Highly Experienced Mining Executive to the Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Iron Ore Limited (CIO – TSX.V) (“CIO” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Richardson as a director, effective immediately.

Mr. Richardson has 43 years of experience in mining and mineral process operations including operational experience in Gold, Nickel, Phosphate, Lead, Zinc, Tin, Tantalite and Copper ores.

Operations involved open pit and underground mining, including mineral processing by flotation, gravity, electrostatic, magnetic, CIL and dump Leach methods.

This includes 36 years in managerial experience as Superintendent, Resident Manager, General Manager and Project Director roles.

His Qualifications include C.N.A.A. B.Sc (Hons) Mineral Processing Technology, Associate of the Camborne School of Mines, UK.

CIO chairman Richard Homsany commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Paul to the board at such an important time in the growth of CIO. His deep operational experience in mining projects in Gold will help unlock the significant potential of our South Darlot Gold Project.”

