Las Vegas, USA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ketone Supplements Market To Advance Upto USD 5.3 Billion by 2027, Asserts DelveInsight

The Ketone Supplements market is witnessing positive growth owing to the increasing popularity of ketogenic diets for weight loss and gaining strength, rising demand for ketogenic supplements by sports enthusiasts as an alternative to caffeinated energy drinks. The introduction of new flavors in ketone supplements, pushes the demand, thereby contributing to the growth of the Ketone Supplements market during the forecast period from 2022-2027.

DelveInsight's Ketone Supplements Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecasted Ketone Supplements Market, upcoming innovations in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Ketone Supplements Market scenario.

Some of the key takeaways from the Ketone Supplements Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Global Ketone Supplements market during the forecasted period.

Key Ketone Supplements companies proactively working in the market include Perfect Keto, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Ketologic, Pruvit Ventures, Inc., KetoneAid, Zhou Nutrition, Finaflex, Nutrex Research, Inc., Ancient Brands, LLC., Zenwise Health, KETŌND LLC, BPI Sports, Ketofy (Wellversed Health Private Limited), Genius Gourmet Inc., LifeSense®, Nestle, Juvenescence, Ketsource, Love Life supplements Ltd, Intentionally Bare, and others.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Ketone Supplements market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 to reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2027.

In January 2022, Health Via Modern Nutrition (HVMN), a metabolic health company and drinkable ketone technology pioneer, announced the launch of the next generation of its proprietary drinkable ketone.

In the year 2021, Short Form Limitless Labs launched KETO Advanced 1500, a ketogenic-friendly weight loss diet pill solution.

In November 2020, Genius Gourmet Inc. extended its line of products by launching a revolutionary all-natural and ready-to-drink keto shake.

On February 12, 2019, Designer Protein launched ketogenic protein powder, Designer Keto 14G Keto Adaptogenic Protein (a natural, gluten-free protein powder that helps consumers maintain a keto lifestyle and fuel carb-free bodies).

Ketone Supplements Overview

Ketone bodies can be produced either endogenously or tend to come from a synthetic source outside the body (exogenously). Thus, ketones found in supplements are also known as exogenous ketones. The supplements tend to contain only the beta-hydroxybutyrate ketone. The various forms of ketone supplements tend to increase the levels of blood ketones in the body, thereby mimicking the process of ketosis when the individual follows a ketogenic diet. Some of the keto diet side effects include dehydration and flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue, dizziness, irritability, nausea, and muscle soreness, due to the process of breaking down fat, the body produces ketones, which are then removed by the body through frequent and increased urination.

Ketone Supplements Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Ketone Supplements market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to hold the highest share of the revenue in the Ketone supplements market during the forecast period. The growing unhealthy lifestyle amongst the population, the rising prevalence of obesity, and rising product launches in the United States will propel the ketone supplements demand in the market to aid in the growth of the North American Ketone Supplements Market. Also, the presence of key Ketone Supplements companies in the market is also anticipated to support favorable growth in the coming years.

For instance, in January 2022, Health Via Modern Nutrition (HVMN), a metabolic health company and drinkable ketone technology pioneer, announced the launch of the next generation of its proprietary drinkable ketone.

Ketone Supplements Market Dynamics

The demand for Ketone Supplements is primarily being boosted by the increasing popularity of ketogenic diets for weight loss and gaining strength. Also, the rising demand for ketogenic supplements by sports enthusiasts as an alternative to caffeinated energy drinks, and the introduction of new flavors in ketone supplements, push the demand, thereby contributing to the growth of the Ketone supplements market. Furthermore, key manufacturers such as Short Form Limitless Labs, Nutrafirst, among others, are developing natural ingredient-based ketone capsule and pills supplements that are safe and have no side effects and could also raise the adoption of ketone pills and capsules. Positive reviews for ketone supplement pills/capsules are also anticipated to increase their demand among people suffering from obesity leading to growth in the ketone supplements market. Also, the launch of new potential ketone supplements is expected to boost the market. Hence, the interplay of all the above-mentioned factors will likely augment the ketone supplements market during the forecasted period.

However, side effects associated with ketone supplements and long-term health risks associated with ketone supplements such as kidney stones and fatty liver may be certain limiting factors of the Ketone supplements market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected several industries in terms of both sales and operations. This can be attributed to the extended lockdowns across several regions, restrictions that are imposed on international trades, shutting down of the manufacturing units, travel bans, supply chain disintegration, shortage in the supply of raw materials, and many other factors serving as obstructions in the growth of Ketone Supplements market.

Scope of the Ketone Supplements Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019-2027

2019-2027 Market Segmentation By Form: Solids (Capsules & Pills, Powders, Gummies), Liquids (Drinks, Oils)

Solids (Capsules & Pills, Powders, Gummies), Liquids (Drinks, Oils) Market Segmentation By Type: Ketone Esters, Salts, Others

Ketone Esters, Salts, Others Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel: Pharmacy/Drug Store, Departmental Stores, Online, Others

Pharmacy/Drug Store, Departmental Stores, Online, Others Ketone Supplements Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America Leading Ketone Supplements Companies: Perfect Keto, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Ketologic, Pruvit Ventures, Inc., KetoneAid, Zhou Nutrition, Finaflex, Nutrex Research, Inc., Ancient Brands, LLC., Zenwise Health, KETŌND LLC, BPI Sports, Ketofy (Wellversed Health Private Limited), Genius Gourmet Inc., LifeSense®, Nestle, Juvenescence, Ketsource, Love Life supplements Ltd, Intentionally Bare, and others

Perfect Keto, Health Via Modern Nutrition Inc., Ketologic, Pruvit Ventures, Inc., KetoneAid, Zhou Nutrition, Finaflex, Nutrex Research, Inc., Ancient Brands, LLC., Zenwise Health, KETŌND LLC, BPI Sports, Ketofy (Wellversed Health Private Limited), Genius Gourmet Inc., LifeSense®, Nestle, Juvenescence, Ketsource, Love Life supplements Ltd, Intentionally Bare, and others Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Ketone Supplements market size was valued at approximately USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 in order to reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Ketone Supplements Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Ketone Supplements Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Ketone Supplements Market 7 Ketone Supplements Market Layout 8 Ketone Supplements Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Ketone Supplements Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

