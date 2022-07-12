Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports June 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of June 30, 2022 totaled $130.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $63.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $67.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of June 30, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$      18,164 
Global Discovery 1,625 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 11,106 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,069 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity 624 
Non-U.S. Growth 14,243 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 6,575 
China Post-Venture 201 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 3,640 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,126 
Value Income 9 
International Value Team  
International Value 29,351 
International Explorer 40 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 22,041 
Select Equity 349 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,003 
Credit Team  
High Income 6,906 
Credit Opportunities 132 
Floating Rate 47 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 4,136 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 3,205 
Antero Peak Hedge 921 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 13 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 21 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$     130,547 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $85 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
