Second quarter 2022 operational review

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to report a strong improvement in production in the second quarter of 2022 and provide a review of its development and exploration activities.

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong improvement in production over the second quarter with 8,418 ounces recovered, an increase of 19% on the first quarter with a 12% improvement in processed gold grade.

Year to date production of 15,480 ounces and annual production guidance maintained at 30,000 ounces.

Excellent progress at the Coringa project during the quarter with further high grade ore mined from the underground development, with ore-sorter test work returning very positive results and metallurgical recoveries of 96% achieved through the Palito processing plant.

Discovery of Cu-Au-Mo porphyry confirmed at Matilda with anomalous mineralisation encountered along the entire length of three holes at average grades of over 0.2% copper equivalent (“Cu Eq”)(1) as announced on 5 July 2022.

Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

“It has been an excellent quarter for Serabi with significant progress on three fronts.

“We have seen a strong recovery in production from the Palito operations with 8,418 ounces produced, a 19% increase on Q1. This improvement has been driven by the measures we implemented during the first quarter and is a testament to the hard work of the operational team. We continue to optimise the Palito operation and with the increased production this should improve our unit costs going forward.

“Development at Coringa continues to progress extremely well. The underground mine development is advancing to plan and generating high grade ore that we are trucking to Palito. Given the success of the ore sorting test work, we are now undertaking internal studies to evaluate an incremental development approach whereby we install a crushing plant and ore sorter at Coringa to generate a higher-grade product to truck to Palito. Both the crushing plant and ore sorter are required as part of the full processing plant but installation now, as an interim step, will allow us to increase our short-term production and revenue, and therefore provide the opportunity to fund more of the development from cash flow thereby reduce the level of future debt capital required for the full plant construction.

“The exploration highlight for the quarter was the receipt of multi-element assay results from the three holes drilled at the Matilda Prospect confirming a porphyry discovery. Each hole encountered anomalous mineralisation from top to bottom including some zones of higher grade. We are working with external porphyry experts to plan the next phase of exploration. In parallel, we have received interest from a number of major mining companies for further information. We will therefore evaluate the best options for the Company to move the Matilda Prospect and other regional targets forward over the coming months.

“It is an exciting time for the Company as we see improved production from Palito, development at Coringa progressing apace and a new porphyry discovery at Matilda. We look forward to keeping all stakeholders updated as to the progress across our exciting projects.”

(1) Copper equivalent grades calculated using spot metal prices as at 29 June 2022 of Gold: US$1,817/ ounce, Copper: US$3.81/ pound and Molybdenum: US$19.73/ pound.





OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Total production for the second quarter of 2022 was 8,418 ounces, a strong increase of 19% on the first quarter production (Q1 2022: 7,062 ounces). Total production for the first half of 2022 was 15,480 ounces (H1 2021: 17,135 ounces).

Total ore mined during the quarter of 44,008 tonnes at 6.26 grammes per tonne (“g/t”) of gold, compared with 40,606 tonnes at 5.84 g/t for the first quarter of 2022. Total ore mined during the first six months of 2022 of 84,614 tonnes at 6.06 g/t, compared with 83,423 tonnes at 6.71 g/t for the first half of 2021.

43,448 tonnes of run of mine (“ROM”) ore were processed through the plant during the second quarter, with an average grade of 6.43 g/t of gold a 12% grade improvement, compared with 41,357 tonnes at 5.72 g/t in the first quarter. 84,845 tonnes of ROM at 6.09 g/t were processed in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: 85,141 tonnes at 6.67 g/t).

A total of 3,353 metres of horizontal development has been completed during the quarter (Q1 2022: 2,938 metres)., of which 1,651 metres was ore development. The balance is the ramp, cross cuts and stope preparation development.

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS FOR 2022 AND 2021 Qtr 1

2022 Qtr 2

2022 YTD

2022 Qtr 1

2021 Qtr 2

2021 Qtr 3

2021 Qtr 4

2021 Full Yr

2021 Gold production (1) (2) Ounces 7,062 8,418 15,480 8,087 9,048 9,035 7,678 33,848 Mined ore - Total Tonnes 40,606 44,008 84,614 40,371 43,051 42,240 44,599 170,261 Gold grade (g/t) 5.84 6.26 6.06 6.27 7.12 7.18 5.81 6.59 Milled ore Tonnes 41,357 43,488 84,845 41,462 43,679 41,995 43,663 170,799 Gold grade (g/t) 5.72 6.43 6.09 6.27 7.09 7.20 5.90 6.61 Horizontal development -Total Metres 2,938 3,353 6,291 3,573 2,961 2,842 3,318 12,694

(1) The table may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Production numbers are subject to change pending final assay analysis from refineries.

The second quarter of 2022 has seen mined grades improve by 7% compared with the first quarter, most notably through production mining improvements in the Julia vein on the Sao Chico orebody. Mine development rates have also improved through the introduction of the long awaited fleet ordered in 2021.

Mined grades from the Palito orebody have also been encouraging. The Chico da Santa sector in Palito on levels -60mRL, -80mRL and -100mRL has been particularly strong. The G3 vein on level 84mRL on G3 South area has also been re-opened and advanced, this will hopefully open up the new G3 South mining area.

Underground exploration drilling is ongoing into the Chico de Santa zone below -140mRL, also in G3 Deep, below level -54mRL and in the Senna sector at depth.

At the São Chico orebody, the deepest level, -94mRL is being advanced, with the balance of production and development coming from the Julia Vein on several levels between level 0mRL and 100mRL, with minor stoping on upper level 216mRL.

CORINGA DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Underground development continues to generate high grade ore at Coringa with over 280 metres of on-lode development completed. Selected channel sample results include (see news release dated 22 June, 2022): 0.65 metres @ 99.26g/t Au (SRR-320-042 - development 320_V3S) 0.42 metres @ 116.18g/t Au (SRR-320-044 - development 320_V3S) 0.17 metres @ 302.36g/t Au (SRR-340-031 - development 340_V3N) 0.55 metres @ 46.53g/t Au (SRR-320-050 - development 320_V3S) 0.52 metres @ 55.57g/t Au (SRR-340-039 - development 340_V3S) 0.22 metres @ 123.62g/t Au (SRR-320-052 - development 320_V3S) 0.32 metres @ 133.92g/t Au (SRR-340-042 - development 340_V3S)



0.50 metres @ 68.59g/t Au (SRR-320-056 – development 320_V3S)

Initial ore sorting test work confirms amenability to ore sorting of Coringa ore with a greater than three times improvement in grade.

Metallurgical recovery of 96.0% achieved from processing Coringa bulk sample through the Palito processing plant.

Following the success of the initial development, internal studies are being undertaken to evaluate a number of development opportunities for Coringa. These include continuing to truck high grade ore to Palito for processing and installing a crushing plant and ore sorter at Coringa, as an interim step, to further upgrade the transported material. This latter option has the benefit of enhancing gold production and revenue and reducing the level of future external capital required to fund the construction of the full plant.

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Matilda Prospect

Assay results from the first-pass three-hole diamond drilling programme into the Matilda Prospect confirm the discovery of a Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system (see news release dated 5 July 2022). Anomalous mineralisation was encountered along the entire length of each hole with average grades of each hole over 0.2% copper equivalent (“Cu Eq”) 1 : 234 .20m @ 0.26% Cu Eq (22-MT-001) 210.57m @ 0.20% Cu Eq (22-MT-002)

:

250.75m @ 0.23% Cu Eq (22-MT-003)

Higher grade copper equivalent intercepts include 7.55m @ 0.52% Cu Eq from 57.00m (22-MT-001) 21.00m @ 0.44% Cu Eq from 113.00m including 7.85m @ 0.67% Cu Eq from 113.00m and 3.60m @ 1.02% Cu Eq from 117.25m (22-MT-001) 19.08m @ 0.51% Cu Eq from 215.12m (22-MT-001) and open at depth 19.40m @ 0.35% Cu Eq from 38.25m including 8.75m @ 0.43% Cu Eq from 38.25m (22-MT-002) 4.45m @ 0.57% Cu Eq from 77.30m (22-MT-002) 2.75m @ 0.73% Cu Eq from 193.85m (22-MT-002) 37.05m @ 0.37% Cu Eq from 43.40m including 2.50m @ 0.50% Cu Eq from 43.40m (22-MT-003)



22.90m @ 0.47% Cu Eq from 127.10m (22-MT-003)

Drilling targeted the high grade portion of a 2.5km by 1.2km Cu-Au soil geochemical anomaly although the area with the highest magnetic signature remains untested.

Follow-up work to initially focus on higher definition of magnetics and soil geochemistry to help target the next drilling programme.

Matilda represents one of five compelling, zoned multi-element, soil geochemical anomalies defined by the exploration team in recent years along the margins of a 40km magnetic high.

Independent porphyry experts have been engaged to assist with further analysis of the results to date and to assist with planning the next phase of exploration. In parallel, interest has been received from a number of major mining companies. Confidentiality agreements are being put in place and site visits arranged.





FINANCE UPDATE

Cash balances at the end of June 2022 were US$9.8 million with a further receipt of US$1.9 million for a sale of copper/gold concentrate due to be received in early July. This receipt was delayed from June due to a delay in the departure of the vessel carrying the concentrate to the refinery.

This cash position includes the proceeds of a US$5.1 million unsecured loan arrangement completed with a Brazilian bank. The loan is repayable as a bullet payment on 12 May 2023 and carries an interest coupon of 6.6 per cent.

2022 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

With 15,480 ounces produced by mid-year, the Company remains on target to meet production guidance of 30,000 ounces.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

