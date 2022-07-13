Dundee Precious Metals Provides Update on Constitutional Protective Action in Ecuador

TORONTO, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced that an oral decision on the Constitutional Protective Action (the “Action”) filed against the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (“MAATE”) was delivered by the Judicial Labour Unit of Cuenca. The decision upheld the validity of the Company’s environmental permits for exploration at Loma Larga, confirmed that the MAATE did not violate certain rights relating to the protection of water and nature in granting the permits, and reaffirmed DPM’s mining concessions for Loma Larga.



“This is a positive step forward for the Loma Larga project. As a significant foreign investor in Ecuador, we expect to create substantial economic and social opportunities through the responsible development of the project,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Precious Metals. “We are fully committed to working collaboratively and transparently with stakeholders in-line with the highest applicable standards for environmental protection and stakeholder engagement.”

The court also found that the Company will be required to include the local indigenous populations in its consultation process prior to proceeding to the exploitation phase, which DPM had already planned as part of its development of the project, reflecting Company’s commitment to the highest standards of stakeholder engagement and in-line with International Finance Corporation practices.

The written decision is expected to be delivered within a week’s time, following which the claimants have three days to file an appeal of the decision. During this time, DPM’s drilling activities will remain paused, pending the Company’s assessment of the written decision and the impact of any appeals that are filed. The Company continues to work closely with the MAATE as well other local stakeholders to advance permitting for the project, which recently included the receipt of the technical viability certificate for the filtered tailings storage facility at the end of June.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders.

