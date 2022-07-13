QuestionPro Scores CX Industry Awards for Reinventing the Fan Experience with the National Independent Soccer Association

AUSTIN, Texas, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in online survey and research services took home a Gold and Bronze award at the recent US CX (Customer Experience) Awards event that highlighted the best of the CX industry. Both awards were tied to QuestionPro’s partnership with the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) and innovative use of polling and surveys.

NISA, established in 2017, is a U.S. professional men's soccer league association which introduced NISA Nation, a league that provides amateur independent clubs a groundbreaking path to professional status, ensuring the stability and sustainability of a truly open system.

In 2021, NISA and QuestionPro enabled online voting for the Man of the Match for fans in the stadium as well as those watching online or the broadcast on beIN SPORTS XTRA. Traditionally, the Man of the Match was selected by the broadcast team, and in some cases from in-stadium votes. With NISA’s new online voting capability via QuestionPro, fans around the world were able to cast their votes, giving players of both teams an equal opportunity for recognition.

In addition, The NISA next level Fan CX & Engagement initiative also surveyed fans regarding their experience with the league and team leveraging QuestionPro’s NPS+ question to assess NPS, root cause, and churn risk. In addition, fans’ comments were voted upon by other fans as a part of this feature allowing them to determine the actionable insights with one quick review of the open-ended data.

NISA and their teams are now gathering more insights from their fan experience to hear and provide what the fan wants at all stages of their journey of this emerging league.

For this innovative approach to reinventing the fan experience and delivering actionable insights to the league, Awards International judges as well as attendees at the event awarded the QuestionPro/NISA project a Gold Award for Best Innovation in CX and a Bronze Award for Best Measurement in Customer Experience. Full details on the awards program can be found online at: https://usacxa.com/

“While it’s always an honor to be recognized for innovation, in this case it’s particularly pleasing because together with NISA we were able to quantify not just fan engagement and satisfaction, but also drive actionable insights that will help propel the league further, faster,” said Ken Peterson, President of QuestionPro CX. “We thank the judges and voters for recognizing this partnership.”