IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Abby Wambach on Behalf of Odyssey Health Inc.

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features two-time Olympic gold medalist Abby Wambach speaking on behalf of Odyssey Health Inc. (OTC: ODYY), a medical technology company developing a drug/device combination intended to treat concussion. Wambach is a member of Odyssey’s sports advisory board, which aims to support the company’s efforts to enhance public awareness of traumatic brain injuries and concussions, as well as the need for an FDA-approved therapy.

Throughout the interview, Wambach discussed her soccer career and how concerns about brain health led her to team with Odyssey Health.

“I had a unique, long career playing for the Women’s National Team. I played in many Olympics and World Cups, won a bunch of golds and, in my retirement (I’ve been retired for six years), I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on the time that I played,” Wambach said. “I played soccer for 30 years, and one of the biggest concerns that I have going into the rest of my life is my brain health and wellness. Of course, a lot of us only think of concussions and CTE as it relates to NFL football, but the reality is that brain trauma happens in every sport.”

“There’s just so little research done not only on concussions themselves but also when you break it down into the genders… So many less dollars get siphoned over to the women’s side, not only because it’s newer in terms of the history of sport, but because women historically haven’t been given the same amount of research dollars to figure out what’s going on with their bodies and why,” she continued. “That’s why I partnered with Jake [Vanlandingham] and the Odyssey crew, because it’s so important not only to the rest of my life, but to make sure that our kids are playing sports in the most safe and healthy way. It’s really important to talk about this and be in the proactive lane to be able to somehow solve this issue of head trauma and concussions in sport.”

Wambach then highlighted the factors guiding her decision to work with Odyssey Health to raise awareness of the pressing need for an FDA-approved therapy for concussion.

“The first and foremost thing that we need to figure out is how to treat and prevent concussions from the get-go. A really important way to figure out how to do that is research – getting the science and the data as much as we possibly can so that we can affect some of those preventative measures and the treatment measures,” Wambach added. “We have to have an actionable avenue in how we utilize the research. We can get all the data that we want… But, at the end of the day… how do we make sure that we can take care of our community – not just sports, but also the military and the elderly. Any person who is dealing with any kind of head trauma will greatly benefit from research and the production of treatments like the medicine that Odyssey is behind.”

