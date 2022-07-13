Trust Stamp Receives Notice of Allowance for U.S Patent Related to its Biometric Authentication Technology

Atlanta, GA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI, Euronext Growth: AIID ID), an AI-powered trust and identity services company used globally across multiple sectors, announces that it has received a Notice of Allowance for its latest patent #16/406,978 by the United States Patent Office, covering its unique technology that irreversibly transforms biometric and other identity data into a secure token to provide an unparalleled level of data protection, while improving the efficiency and expanding the utility of legacy identity systems.

Trust Stamp CEO Gareth Genner comments, “This will be our twelfth issued patent, and we have an additional twenty-one patent applications pending. Over the last six years, we have invested heavily in research and development and our growing patent portfolio covers not only identity tokenization but also presentation attack detection, metaverse identity systems, NFTs, trust scores, and the broader field of biometric science.”

“Each of our patents contribute to an overall depth of technology innovation that allows us to deliver identity and trust-focused solutions that place privacy at the forefront of our design considerations. Our customized solutions can be deployed on any server or blockchain, or even exclusively on the user’s own device giving the subject transparent control over their identity.”

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in seven countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ) and Euronext Growth in Dublin ( Euronext Growth: AIID ID ). Founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack, the company now employs over 100 people.

Safe Harbor Statement: Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Remarks

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The information in this announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information related to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. These statements reflect management’s current views with respect to future events based on information currently available and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.