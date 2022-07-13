Outcrop Silver & Gold to Present at OTC Markets Metals and Mining Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (TSXV: OCG, OTCQX: OCGSF, DE: MRG1) (“Outcrop”) today announced that Joe Hebert, President and CEO, will participate in OTC Markets Metals and Mining Virtual Conference on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.



Presentation: July 27, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Webcast: The live presentation can be accessed from the Virtual Investor Conferences website at https://bit.ly/3ni2TNT

Company Highlights

Advancing the HighestGrade Silver Project in Colombia.

Progressing Discovery to Compliant Resource Year End 2022.

Drill Intercepts to 12 kilograms silver equivalent per tonne.



About Outcrop

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling and expanding its high grade silver-gold discovery in the Santa Ana district, Colombia. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

CONTACTS: Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation Joseph P Hebert, Chief Executive Officer Kathy Li, Director Investor Relations +1 775 340 0450 +1 778 783 2818 joseph.hebert@outcropsilverandgold.com li@outcropsilverandgold.com www.outcropsilverandgold.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com



