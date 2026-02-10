GALANTAS GOLD to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11th

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GALANTAS GOLD ( TSX-V; GAL, AIM; GAL, OTCBQ; GALKF) , based in Canada, focused on projects in Chile & Ireland, today announced that Mario Stifano, CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 11th, 2026.

DATE: February 11th

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About GALANTAS GOLD

Galantas Gold Corporation is a team of mining professionals building a multi-mine gold production company. With deep geological and engineering expertise, we identify mines with untapped growth potential and bring them into production quickly, generating immediate cash flow. Our strategy focuses on existing Omagh project in Northern Ireland and the recently acquired Indiana Mine, unlocking resources that were once overlooked and expanding production from day one.

We have recently advanced our operations in Chile, a country rich in both gold and copper. By targeting projects with near-term production potential and large-scale exploration upside, Galantas combines cash-flowing operations with the pursuit of multi-million-ounce discoveries. Our mission is clear: produce gold and copper today, and discover the mines of tomorrow.

