Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

CALGARY, Alberta, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (OTC: CWSFF | TSX-V: CMC), Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. a company focused on transforming waste materials into high-value products. Today announced that Ryan Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on March 5th, 2026.

DATE: March 5th, 2026

TIME: 12:30pm (ET)

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

Recent Company Highlights

Prince George SAF Facility — Cielo is developing a Sustainable Aviation Fuel facility in Prince George, BC converting woody biomass and forestry residues into drop-in SAF, a feedstock-abundant, low-cost pathway ideally suited to BC’s resource economy.

BC’s Low Carbon Fuels Regulation now includes jet fuel CI reduction targets, and the province’s Initiative Agreements program is currently focused exclusively on SAF, placing Cielo’s Prince George project in direct alignment with provincial priorities and creating a compelling dual revenue stream from both fuel sales and LCFS credits. Capitalizing on Surging Global SAF Demand — With airline decarbonization mandates accelerating worldwide and SAF supply dramatically lagging demand, Cielo is advancing its Prince George project at exactly the right moment positioning the company to be among the first domestic producers supplying Canadian carriers with compliant, low-CI fuel.



About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (OTC: CWSFF | TSX-V: CMC) is a Calgary-based renewable fuels company developing a Sustainable Aviation Fuel facility in Prince George, British Columbia. Using proven technology, Cielo converts woody biomass and forestry residues into drop-in SAF, targeting one of the lowest carbon-intensity fuel pathways in the market. The project is advancing to pre-FEED and is aligned with BC’s Low Carbon Fuels Regulation and provincial SAF initiative priorities.

