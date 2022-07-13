Gordian Federal Cloud Achieves FedRAMP Provisional Authorization from the JAB to Manage Federal Real Property Assets

Greenville, SC, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, the leading provider of unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive services for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that it has achieved FedRAMP Moderate Provisional-Authority to Operate (P-ATO) from the Joint Authorization Board (JAB) for Gordian Federal Cloud. The FedRAMP Program Management Office, run by General Services Administration, recognized Gordian Federal Cloud as critical to the management of federal real property assets.

“Completing the full FedRAMP authorization process is a testament to Gordian’s commitment to our customers in the federal government, who require a highly-regulated, secure environment for cloud-based software,” said Mark Schiff, President at Gordian. “We are proud and honored to offer Gordian Federal Cloud as a JAB-authorized SaaS product to help solve the significant challenges federal agencies face in building and managing our nation’s facilities and infrastructure.”

Gordian Federal Cloud, an enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution powered by RSMeans data, is a comprehensive suite of modules equipped with the tools and cost data needed to better manage construction and facilities estimates, contracts and pricing proposals. The first module available in Gordian Federal Cloud will be RSMeans Data Online, providing access to North America’s leading construction cost database featuring material, labor and equipment prices that can be localized to more than 970 locations.

Gordian Federal Cloud is one of approximately 12 cloud products selected by the JAB per year to work with for a JAB P-ATO. To meet this challenging, gold-standard P-ATO, Gordian Federal Cloud was prioritized for satisfying three main criteria: government-wide demand for the product, achieving the rigorous FedRAMP Ready designation and meeting several of the JAB’s preferred characteristics, including demonstrating a proven track record of managed risk and secure implementations.

“Achieving JAB P-ATO ensures Gordian’s government customers that Gordian Federal Cloud meets modern security standards for protecting federal information,” adds Gordian’s Vice President and General Manager of Federal Solutions, Bryan Walter. “At our foundation, Gordian is rooted in federal solutions. The P-ATO further fosters our development of a more robust and integrated solution portfolio that meets the unique and evolving federal needs.”

Other agencies may now leverage Gordian Federal Cloud’s JAB P-ATO to issue their own authorization to operate. FedRAMP enables federal users to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating standards and processes for security authorizations and allowing agencies to leverage them on a government-wide scale.

Federal users interested in Gordian Federal Cloud can find more information on the FedRAMP Marketplace website, or by contacting Gordian directly at fedramp@gordian.com.

About FedRAMP

FedRAMP is a United States government-wide program, providing a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud-based products and services. FedRAMP created and manages a core set of processes to ensure effective, repeatable cloud security for the government.

About Gordian

Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of unrivaled insights, robust technology and expert services for all phases of the building lifecycle. Gordian helps solve the significant challenges Federal agencies face building and managing our nation’s facilities and infrastructure with a suite of federal solutions. A pioneer of Job Order Contracting, Gordian’s solutions also include proprietary RSMeans data and Facility Intelligence Solutions. From planning to design, procurement, construction and operations, Gordian’s solutions help clients maximize efficiency, optimize cost savings, and increase building quality.