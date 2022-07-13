Gordon Brothers Partners to Acquire Mesa Vineyards’ Assets for Online Public Auction

Boston, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has partnered with New Mill Capital and Onyx Asset Advisors to acquire Mesa Vineyards’ assets for resale through an orderly sale and an online public auction in August.

The Fort Stockton, Texas vineyard and winery’s assets include a large stainless steel tank farm, wine making, bottling lines, and related machinery and equipment, and approximately 30,000 gallons of bulk wine and 10,000 cases of finished product. The machinery and equipment assets available for sale include but are not limited to:

(3) 2,500 gallon tanks

(15) 7,000 gallon tanks

(5) 9,000 gallon tanks

(2) 14,000 gallon tanks

(20) 15,200 gallon tanks

(38) 26,980 gallon tanks

Bulk receiving CMMC Vaslin fruit and wine presses

Fermenters

Filtration

Filling lines for 750 milliliters and 1.5 liters

Lab equipment

Pumps

Rolling stock

Material handling

Orchard equipment

Trane water chillers

Air handling

Support and more

“Gordon Brothers is excited to offer Mesa Vineyards’ high-quality assets for sale. We have already received significant interest due to lengthy lead times for new equipment and ongoing supply chain congestion,” said Rob Gould, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “This sale represents a unique opportunity for industry participants to purchase a quantity of stainless tanks that is rarely available in the secondary market.”

In addition to an orderly sale, the online auction will begin August 3 at 11 AM EDT with bidding closing August 10 at 11 AM EDT. Visit the Gordon Brothers’ website to learn more: https://assets.gordonbrothers.com/assets-for-sale/assets/m/mesa-vineyards.

To register for the auction and view the lot catalogue, please visit: https://www.newmillcapital.com/asset_sales/huge-stainless-steel-tank-auction.

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K. and Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About New Mill Capital

New Mill Capital (www.newmillcapital.com) is a privately held manufacturing asset acquisition and disposition firm specializing in food processing & beverage plant acquisitions, equipment auction sales, business brokerage and valuations. NMC has also acquired and repurposed over 22,000,000 square feet of manufacturing operations throughout the United States and Canada.

About Onyx Asset Advisors

Onyx Asset Advisors, with offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, is an asset disposition, monetization, and advisory boutique firm, with capital to deploy, that specializes in creating custom multifaceted disposition and monetization strategies for its clients and partners.

The Onyx executive team has over two centuries of interdisciplinary expertise spanning a broad spectrum of asset classes including: intellectual property, machinery & equipment, inventory, real estate, and receivables. Onyx has a track-record of working with their clients as capital providers offering success fee / guaranteed structures, commission and fee for services agreements utilizing formats ranging from outright asset purchases to the execution of a negotiated sale and / or public auctions.