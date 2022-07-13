NASP Releases Agenda for its 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo and 10th Anniversary Celebration

Washington, DC, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing all specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, is pleased to announce the full agenda for the NASP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo and 10th Anniversary Celebration. The conference and all festivities surrounding NASP’s anniversary will take place September 19 - 22, 2022 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

NASP’s annual event is known throughout the healthcare industry for providing comprehensive information regarding all aspects of specialty pharmacy, including the evolution of the market, impact of specialty pharmacy on patients, and national legislative and regulatory policy.

Meetings in recent years have been held in Washington, DC. NASP’s President and CEO sees the move to the new venue as a big step up and a fitting choice to celebrate a decade of success.

“This year’s event will feature all the activities that our attendees have grown to love, but in addition, we will host an expanded, interactive exhibit hall, new and engaging networking events, and our momentous 10th Anniversary Gala – all in a world-class convention center which was given a $158-million-dollar renovation and expansion during the pandemic. It’s a gorgeous facility and perfect for reconnecting and making new memories, as we nostalgically remember the growth and evolution of our industry and NASP, and excitedly look ahead to the future,” said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, President & CEO, NASP.

The four-day event features presentations from top industry thought-leaders, in addition to nationally renowned keynote speakers, including Justin Patton, leadership coach and author; Monica Pearson, TV news veteran and career trailblazer; and Montel Williams, former naval officer, TV personality and patient advocate.

Education is a cornerstone of the organization’s mission. At this year’s event, expert faculty will provide comprehensive information and insights on the clinical. regulatory, operational, and patient experience aspects of specialty pharmacy. Conference attendees will be able to choose from 40+ accredited educational sessions, including enough CPE credits to satisfy most state licensure requirements.

On September 19, attendees will have their choice of six specialty pharmacy pre-conference workshops, including the NASP Annual Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference, Certified Specialty Pharmacists Exam Prep Course, Hospital/Health System Specialty Pharmacy Workshop, Technology Day Workshop, Home Infusion Workshop, and the Accreditation Workshop.

Additionally, the conference features panel discussions, poster and abstract presentations, industry awards and recognition, and expansive event space to accommodate more than 1,200 expected attendees. For registration and additional information, please visit the NASP website.

NASP is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and is the only national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. NASP's mission is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification while

advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services. The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers, and distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With more than 160 corporate members and 2,700 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States