Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

LOGANSPORT, Ind., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $825,000 or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2021 of $665,000 or $1.09 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,608,000 for 2022 compared to $1,598,000 for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 were $2.64 compared to $2.63 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $242.3 million compared to total assets at June 30, 2021 of $243.4 million. Total Deposits at June 30, 2022 were $220.5 million compared to total deposits of $213.7 million at June 30, 2021. The company paid a total of $0.80 per share in dividends in the first half of 2022 compared to $2.80 in 2021. This included a special dividend of $2.00 per share in 2021.



The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

LOGANSPORT FINANCIAL CORP. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except for share data) 06/30/22 06/30/21 Total assets $ 242,301 $ 243,400 Loans receivable, net 142,594 137,378 Allowance for loan losses 2,018 1,949 Cash and cash equivalents 12,649 31,504 Securities available for sale 31,841 30,780 Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc. 43,632 36,276 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 2,386 1,465 Equity Investment - - Deposits 220,534 213,727 FHLB Borrowings and note payable - - Shareholders’ equity 21,351 27,836 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities (6,807 ) 2,008 Shares O/S end of period 609,742 607,487 Non-accrual loans 364 156 Real Estate Owned - -

Quarter ended 6/30

Six months ended 6/30

2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 2,013 $ 1,852 $ 3,939 $ 3,785 Interest expense 176 139 292 290 Net interest income 1,837 1,713 3,647 3,495 Provision for loan losses - 10 - 74 Net interest income after provision 1,837 1,703 3,647 3,421 Gain on sale of Investments - - - - Gain on sale of loans 83 172 148 612 Gain on sale of REO - 6 - 6 Total other income 268 267 503 548 Gain(loss) on Logansport Investments, Inc. 268 199 511 378 Gain on BOLI Settlement - 45 - 45 Total general, admin. & other expense 1,515 1,604 2,976 3,081 Earnings before income taxes 941 788 1,833 1,929 Income tax expense 116 123 225 331 Net earnings $ 825 $ 665 $ 1,608 $ 1,598 Basic earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.09 $ 2.64 $ 2.63 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.35 $ 1.09 $ 2.64 $ 2.63 Weighted average shares o/s diluted 609,742 607,487 609,742 607,487











