The Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.36% by 2027 | DelveInsight

New York, USA, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.36% by 2027

The surgical stapling devices market is anticipated to rise owing to an increase in the volume of surgical procedures across the globe. Furthermore, the increase in the burden of chronic disorders that leads to surgery as one of the treatment options could also contribute to the growth of the global surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period (2022–2027).

The surgical stapling devices market insights report provides the current and forecast market, forthcoming device innovation, individual leading companies' market shares, challenges, surgical stapling devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key surgical stapling devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period.

Key surgical stapling devices companies such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical., Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Lepu Medical, Frankenman International Ltd, 3M, Fengh Medical Co., Ltd., IntoCare Medical Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Lexington Medical, Waston medical, Reach Surgical, Purple Surgical, Stapleline Medizintechnik GmbH, Panther Healthcare, Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd. , and several others are currently working in the surgical stapling devices market.

, and several others are currently working in the surgical stapling devices market. In March 2021, Ethicon launched New Echelon+ Stapler with GST Reloads to increase staple line security and reduce complications in surgery.

launched New Echelon+ Stapler with GST Reloads to increase staple line security and reduce complications in surgery. In February 2021, Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. received FDA clearance for Mirus Circular Stapler, Mirus Linear Cutter and Reload, Mirus Hemorrhoidal Circular Stapler, Mirus Linear Stapler, and Reload.

received FDA clearance for Mirus Circular Stapler, Mirus Linear Cutter and Reload, Mirus Hemorrhoidal Circular Stapler, Mirus Linear Stapler, and Reload. In July 2020, Covidien (Medtronic) received FDA approval for Signia Stapler (with new software).

received FDA approval for Signia Stapler (with new software). Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the surgical stapling devices market during the forecast period.

Surgical Stapling Devices

Surgical staplers are medical devices that are used in place of sutures. They can close large wounds or incisions more quickly and be less painful than stitches for patients, and are often used in minimally invasive surgery. According to the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), these devices are available for internal and external use. These devices are generally used in resection, transection, or anastomoses.

The rise in the number of surgeries performed across the globe is one of the key factors responsible for an increased demand for surgical stapling devices, thus augmenting the market.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the global surgical stapling devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America currently leads the global market and is projected to hold its surgical stapling devices market position during the study period. This domination is owing to the increasing surgical procedures such as bariatric surgery, and aesthetic surgeries, among others, in the region.

Moreover, the presence of key market players such as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, and CONMED Corporation, among others, and the rise in their strategic business activities such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and others to launch technically advanced products in the market is expected to boost the surgical stapling devices market.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Dynamics

The global surgical stapling devices market is projected to witness noteworthy growth owing to the rising preferences for minimally invasive surgeries, rapid technological advancement in the product arena, and various advantages associated with surgical stapling devices, among others.

However, certain factors, such as the reclassification of the devices, making the regulatory approval process stringent along with adverse events and product issues, are the factors likely to impede the surgical stapler market growth.

During the initial phases, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global market for surgical stapling devices. Nationwide lockdown, canceled or denied elective surgeries to prevent the transmission of the infection, and disruptive supply chain due to logistical restrictions across the border are some of the reasons that lead to the sluggish growth of the surgical stapling devices market.

Scope of the Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2019–2027

2019–2027 Market Segmentation By Product Type: Powered Surgical Staplers and Manual Surgical Staplers

Powered Surgical Staplers and Manual Surgical Staplers Market Segmentation By Type: Circular, Linear, Curved, Skin Closure, Others

Circular, Linear, Curved, Skin Closure, Others Market Segmentation By Usage: Single-Use/ Disposable and Reusable

Single-Use/ Disposable and Reusable Market Segmentation By Application: Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, and Others

Abdominal & Pelvic Surgery, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Cosmetic Surgery, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others

Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Key Surgical Stapling Devices Companies: B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical., Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Lepu Medical, Frankenman International Ltd, 3M, Fengh Medical Co., Ltd., IntoCare Medical Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Lexington Medical, Waston medical, Reach Surgical, Purple Surgical, Stapleline Medizintechnik GmbH, Panther Healthcare, Microcure (Suzhou) Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Golden Stapler Surgical Co., Ltd., among others

DelveInsight Analysis: The surgical stapling devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% to reach about USD 6.67 billion by 2027.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Surgical Stapling Devices Market 7 Surgical Stapling Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Surgical Stapling Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

