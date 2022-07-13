Protocol Analyzers for TDM, IP and Wireless Networks

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Protocol Analyzers which offers centralized monitoring and testing technologies for TDM, IP and Wireless networks.



[For illustration refer to, https://www.gl.com/images/mlppp-pda-web-call-graph.gif].

GL’s protocol analyzers monitor non-intrusively by tapping the network under test. GL can also provide the network tapping equipment, whether it is for T1 E1 lines, Ethernet, OC-3 or OC-12, etc. “The protocol analysis software helps users easily identify and troubleshoot network infrastructure, user endpoints and client applications. GL carries the widest array of protocol analyzers for TDM, Wireless, Optical, and Packet networks. Based on a uniform architecture with identical features and functions, they can be used for a wide variety of tasks,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

Key Features

Build Call Detail Records (CDR) and calculate statistics on captured calls such as Failed Calls, Successful Calls, Call Drops, etc.

Save calls to disk for troubleshooting purposes

Capture traffic in the field and save it for later offline analysis

Centralized monitoring of multiple protocol analyzers. Each protocol analyzer sends data such as CDRs to a central database. The database can be accessed via a convenient web dashboard. (See GL’s Advanced traffic collection and processing)

Extensive filtering capability for handling large packet captures and protocol traces. Periodically save traffic based on file size, number of frames, or time criteria

Monitor physical layer alarms to troubleshoot signaling problems

T1/E1/T3/E3 physical layer protocol analyzers enable SNMP DS-1 DS-3 standard MIB traps to be sent to SNMP management applications



GL's PacketScan™- All IP Protocol Analyzer supports monitoring 5G, 4G IMS, 3G, and 2G protocols such as GSM, GPRS, UMTS, SIGTRAN, LTE, and Diameter, in addition to IP protocols such as SIP, MGCP, MEGACO, Skinny, and H.323. It can monitor calls from a central location along with powerful and customizable reporting tools.

Packet Data Analysis (PDA) is an included application with GL’s Packet Analyzers. It allows users to monitor live IP networks including capture, analysis, and reporting of every call-in detail. Supported protocols include SIP, MEGACO, MGCP, H.323, SCCP, RANAP (UMTS IuCS), and GSM A.

PDA can capture IP packets and frames over different transmission lines, including IP, T1, E1, T3, E3, and OC-3/STM-1, OC-12/STM-4. PDA then processes the captured packets, identifies, and segregates calls based on signaling and traffic parameters.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email: info@gl.com