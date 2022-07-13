SurgePays to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

BARTLETT, Tenn., July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved, today announced that management will participate in an Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market on Friday, July 15, 2022. The Opening Bell Ceremony celebrates Surgepays’ IPO on Nasdaq last fall.

Brian Cox, SurgePays CEO, will lead the ceremony alongside members of the Company’s management and advisors. “This is an extremely exciting moment for the SurgePays team. Ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq is indicative of our team’s hard work and celebration of our continued growth since being listed on Nasdaq, with our stock currently up over 100% in 2022 and business thriving in these market conditions,” said CEO, Brian Cox. “I am confident and excited for SurgePay’s future growth and journey ahead.”

The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:20 a.m., Eastern Time and can be viewed live or via replay here.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

