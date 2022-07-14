Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, July 28th

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) announced today that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 6:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Reliance management will host a conference call that same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted on the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.rsac.com.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

DATE: Thursday, July 28, 2022 TIME: 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

10:00 a.m. Central Time

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN: (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)

(201) 689-8263 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 13730870 WEBCAST: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1556567&tp_key=d562dc757b

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13730870. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance’s website at investor.rsac.com for 90 days.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Founded in 1939, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2021, Reliance’s average order size was $3,050, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

investor@rsac.com

(213) 576-2428

or Addo Investor Relations

(310) 829-5400