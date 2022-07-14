Ascot Intercepts Bonanza-Grade Gold of 193 g/t Over 1.0 Metre at the Sebakwe Zone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the first batch of assay results from the 2022 exploration drill program at the Company’s Premier Gold Project (“PGP” or the “project”), located on Nis g a’a Nation Treaty Lands in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia. These results are from surface exploration drilling at the emerging Sebakwe Zone near the past-producing Premier mill, and with assays of up to 193 g/t gold, continue to highlight the high-grade tenor of the Sebakwe Zone.



Highlights from the drill results include:

193.00 g/t Au and 41.8 g/t Ag over 1.0m from a depth of 315m in hole P22-2393

from a depth of 315m in hole P22-2393 17.78 g/t Au and 20.1 g/t Ag over 3.0m from a depth of 366m in hole P22-2393, including 51.00 g/t Au and 54.6 g/t Ag over 1.0m

from a depth of 366m in hole P22-2393, including 51.00 g/t Au and 54.6 g/t Ag over 1.0m 4.77 g/t Au and 18.2 g/t Ag over 4.5m from a depth of 331m in hole P22-2393, including 12.10 g/t Au and 34.5 g/t Ag over 1.6m

from a depth of 331m in hole P22-2393, including 12.10 g/t Au and 34.5 g/t Ag over 1.6m 25.90 g/t Au and 21.0 g/t Ag over 1.0m from a depth of 413m in hole P22-2389

This release summarizes the results from six surface drill holes totaling 2,477 metres at the emerging Sebakwe Zone, approximately 600 metres east of the Premier mill building. After drilling two holes in 2021 on this zone, one of which intercepted 36.17 g/t gold over 7.1 metres (see News Release dated December 15, 2021), the Company had initially planned on drilling 10 new holes totaling approximately 4,000 metres as a part of the 2022 exploration drilling program. As drilling progressed, based on encouraging visual indications of mineralization and structure, the drill program was increased to 15 holes totaling 6,091 metres at the Sebakwe Zone.

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot commented, “The Sebakwe Zone continues to impress with its high-grade pedigree and growth potential. Hole P22-2393 intercepted 193 g/t gold over 1.0m, representing the highest-grade drilled by Ascot in recent years. In such a short timeframe, Ascot has now defined visual mineralization at the Sebakwe Zone in multiple parallel vein structures over a strike extent of 70 metres and a vertical extent of 120 metres. Given its proximity to the Premier mill and planned underground mine development, Sebakwe is a compelling target for low-cost, accretive resource growth. The geometrical similarities to the Premier and Northern Light deposits adjacent to the south are so far reaffirming our hypothesis that the Sebakwe Zone is a third parallel mineralized structure.”

An updated three-dimensional model of the Sebakwe Zone drill results can be found at the link below or by visiting Ascot’s website. The model shows drill results from 2021, the new results released today, and the remaining holes completed for which assays are pending.

https://vrify.com/decks/11811

An overview of drill hole locations is shown in Figure 1. Drill results were headlined by hole P22-2393 which intercepted bonanza-grade gold of 193.00 g/t over 1.0m (Figure 2). The depth of that intercept corresponds well with a 6.64 g/t gold intercept in hole P22-2389, a 39.00 g/t gold intercept from hole P21-2386, and a 29.60 g/t gold intercept from hole P21-2385, indicating the potential continuity of that mineralized vein structure. Hole P22-2393 also intercepted high-grade mineralization at two other distinct depths, indicating the presence of multiple parallel vein structures. This corresponds well with the mineralization styles of the Premier and Northern Light deposits.

Each of the eight reported Sebakwe drill holes from 2021 and 2022 have intercepted the targeted quartz-breccia structures with sulfide mineralization and all have encountered anomalous gold mineralization, with the exception of hole P22-2390 which was stopped short due to hitting an underground void, likely an historic exploration tunnel. Assay results are pending for the remaining nine holes drilled this year. Most of these holes were drilled with wider step-out spacing towards the east, targeting a strike extent of approximately 400 metres for the Sebakwe Zone.

Figure 1 – Northwest looking image of the current drill pattern at Sebakwe showing completed and planned drill holes is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1dbde506-d4b7-4bc9-aefe-38ee5d5c31e4. The approximate location of the visible gold intercept is indicated as well.

Figure 2 – Visible gold in hole P22-2393 at the Sebakwe Zone is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b90b4020-a8a4-4c7d-bc52-604bfa0e5e40

Table 1 – Sebakwe drill results

Hole # Azimuth

/dip From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) P22-2388 167/-52 357.00 361.00 4.00 2.05 3.3 and 376.21 377.50 1.29 1.01 73.0 and 392.05 394.00 1.95 1.71 3.5 P22-2389 165/-55 304.00 308.00 4.00 1.24 3.7 and 316.00 322.00 6.00 2.57 10.1 incl. 320.00 322.00 2.00 6.64 4.0 and 340.16 341.48 1.32 1.41 5.2 and 345.00 347.00 2.00 1.17 4.1 and 350.79 353.00 2.21 2.09 1.4 and 358.67 359.67 1.00 1.98 6.1 and 364.00 366.00 2.00 3.30 8.0 and 377.08 378.00 0.92 1.08 3.0 and 413.00 414.00 1.00 25.90 21.0 P22-2390 Hit void at 298.09m before reaching targeted zones P22-2391 171/-51 391.00 392.00 1.00 3.61 212.0 P22-2392 160/-50 324.00 325.00 1.00 1.52 3.1 and 332.00 333.00 1.00 1.19 4.3 and 363.40 364.50 1.10 1.64 6.6 and 399.70 413.00 13.30 1.07 4.7 incl. 411.00 413.00 2.00 2.29 5.0 and 416.00 417.00 1.00 1.26 3.9 P22-2393 160/-54 272.15 274.15 2.00 1.19 1.3 and 300.76 304.44 3.68 1.40 6.5 and 307.44 309.44 2.00 5.04 12.5 and 315.44 316.44 1.00 193.00 41.8 and 320.85 321.85 1.00 5.95 2.8 and 322.85 324.03 1.18 1.67 3.5 and 331.06 335.60 4.54 4.77 18.2 incl. 333.99 335.60 1.61 12.10 34.5 and 366.15 369.15 3.00 17.78 20.1 incl. 366.15 367.15 1.00 51.00 54.6 and 396.69 399.69 3.00 1.40 7.0 and 414.80 415.52 0.72 1.15 17.0

Note: Drill holes appear to intersect the targeted structures at high angles suggesting that reported intercepts are likely between 70% to 90% of true width

Table 2 – Drill pad location

Pad # UTM N UTM E Elevation (masl) Hole no. Seb-01 6213670 437150 607 P22-2388 to P22-2393

Qualified Person

Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., the Company’s Senior Geologist provides the field management for the PGP exploration program. John Kiernan, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company is the Company’s Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Analytical work is being carried out by ALS Canada Ltd. (“ALS”). Ascot’s quality-assurance and quality-control program includes the use of analytical blanks to monitor for cross contamination, certified reference material standards to assess analytical accuracy, and duplicate samples to quantify sampling precision. This is in addition to the internal quality assurance program employed by ALS.

Samples are dried and weighed by ALS. They are then crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with 250g split and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. Samples are processed at the ALS preparation lab in Terrace and sent to ALS in North Vancouver for analysis. There, all samples are dissolved using four acid digestion with an ICP-AES finish and fire assay with AA finish for gold. Samples over 100ppm silver are digested with aqua regia and then volumetrically diluted before an ICP-AES or AA finish (up to 1,500ppm). Samples over 1,500ppm silver are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples over 10ppm gold are fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Identified or suspected metallic gold or silver are subjected to “metallics” assays. Sampling and storage is located at the Company’s secure facility in Stewart, British Columbia.

